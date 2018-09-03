The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Sep 03, 2018 | Last Update : 05:55 AM IST

India, All India

Pak may intensify efforts to revive meets at Saarc

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Sep 3, 2018, 12:13 am IST
Updated : Sep 3, 2018, 4:44 am IST

India had earlier cited cross-border terrorism as the reason for pulling out of the Saarc summit after the Pathankot and Uri terror attacks.

Pakistan remains extremely keen on resumption of the Saarc process and for the next Saarc summit to be held in its capital city Islamabad.
 Pakistan remains extremely keen on resumption of the Saarc process and for the next Saarc summit to be held in its capital city Islamabad.

New Delhi: After the recent successful BIMSTEC summit in Kathmandu and with the regional grouping gaining prominence in the wake of a virtually defunct Saarc, Pakistan may intensify efforts for a meeting of foreign ministers/representatives of Saarc countries including India attending the UN General Assembly in New York later this month.

Whether such a move will materialise in New York remains to be seen, given that India and Pakistan are expected to once again have a sharp exchange of words over Kashmir at the UN Gen-eral Assembly. With a new Government in charge in Pakistan, and its foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi expected to represent it, Islamabad is certain to rake up the Kashmir issue in a major way. New Delhi is expected to hit back with its response.

Pakistan remains extremely keen on resumption of the Saarc process and for the next Saarc summit to be held in its capital city Islamabad.  However, India is in no mood to oblige as it wants concrete actions by Pakistan to rein in terrorists operating from Pakistani soil.

Government sources had said a few months ago that India “does not contemplate any Saarc summit” in the near future as Pakistan continues its policy of being actively involved in sponsoring cross-border terrorism. Sources had then said that “one country” — an obvious reference to Pakistan — continues its policy of sponsoring terror. Islam-abad was also seen to be opposing connectivity initiatives within Saarc.

It may be recalled that the South Asian grouping Saarc (South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation) was  described last year by the then foreign secretary S. Jaishankar as a “jammed” vehicle. It may also be recalled that the 19th Saarc summit, which was scheduled to have been held in Islamabad in 2016, was “indefinitely postponed” after India, Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Bhutan among others pulled out of the event.

India had then cited cross-border terrorism as the reason for pulling out of the summit after the Pathankot and Uri terror attacks.

Diplomatic sources told this newspaper that despite tensions over Kashmir, India and Pakistan are continuing with humanitarian gestures such as release of each others’ prisoners including fishermen, claiming that the two countries are also exploring ways for “deeper engagement”.

Tags: bimstec summit, saarc summit

MOST POPULAR

1

Shahid and Mira are enjoying few days before second child enters family, here’s proof

2

Abhishek has proved himself as actor; brave to pause, reflect and return: Taapsee

3

Lonely dolphin learns to speak porpoise to talk to local animals

4

Redmi Note 6 Pro: Price and other details leaked

5

After SRK, Salman keen to host Kaun Banega Crorepati, Amitabh Bachchan reacts

more

Editors' Picks

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the orphanage. (Courtesy: Twitter/PriyankaChopra)

Video: Priyanka looks lovingly at Nick as he sings 'Lovebug' for kids at orphanage

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

more

ALSO FROMLife

For the past fifteen years the city of Gotha transforms into an 18th Century city for the annual festival. (Photo: AP)

Hundreds attend Germany's Baroque festival in fancy costumes

The carnival has been held every year since 1966 and one of the largest festival celebrations of its kind in Europe.(Photo: AFP)

Hundreds attend Notting Hill Carnival in London

Countless hungry and restless ghosts are roaming Hong Kong, and the world, to visit their living ancestors, at least according to Chinese convention. (Photo: AP)

Hong Kong celebrates Hungry Ghost Festival

Local fishermen participate in the race. (Photo: PTI)

Tripura’s Melghar holds annual boat racing festival

The festival features a night procession of Kandyan dancers, fire twirlers, traditional musicians, acrobatic fire performers and elephants, gathering thousands of tourists and spectators from around the island. (Photo: AFP)

Thousands attend the Esala Perahera festival in Sri Lanka

From a rare baby snow leopard playing with its mum, to zookeeper feeding giraffes, here a animlas who were in news. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham