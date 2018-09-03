The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Sep 03, 2018 | Last Update : 09:09 PM IST

India, All India

Mumbai court gives Vijay Mallya 3 weeks to reply to ED application

ANI
Published : Sep 3, 2018, 7:52 pm IST
Updated : Sep 3, 2018, 7:52 pm IST

Mallya has been directed to file his reply by September 24. After that, the court will decide the course of the hearing.

On June 30, Mallya was summoned by a designated court under Fugitive Economic Offenders Act to appear before it on August 27. (Photo: File | AFP)
  On June 30, Mallya was summoned by a designated court under Fugitive Economic Offenders Act to appear before it on August 27. (Photo: File | AFP)

Mumbai: A Mumbai Special Court has granted three weeks time to liquor baron Vijay Mallya to file his reply on the Enforcement Directorate's application, which sought to declare him a fugitive economic offender under the new law.

Mallya has been directed to file his reply by September 24. After that, the court will decide the course of the hearing.

On June 30, Mallya was summoned by a designated court under Fugitive Economic Offenders Act to appear before it on August 27. The notice was issued to Mallya and others in connection with the ED's June 22 application for declaring him as a fugitive economic offender and to confiscate his properties.

The Fugitive Economic Offenders Bill, 2018 - prescribes measures to deter fugitive economic offenders from evading prosecution by staying abroad - was passed in the Parliament in July.

The Bill was introduced in Lok Sabha on March 12. It seeks to confiscate properties of economic offenders who have left the country to avoid facing criminal prosecution.

Tags: vijay mallya, enforcement directorate, fugitive economic offender
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Newly married British couple books entire train for honeymoon trip to Nilgiri hills

2

Shahid and Mira are enjoying few days before second child enters family, here’s proof

3

Abhishek has proved himself as actor; brave to pause, reflect and return: Taapsee

4

Lonely dolphin learns to speak porpoise to talk to local animals

5

Redmi Note 6 Pro: Price and other details leaked

more

Editors' Picks

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the orphanage. (Courtesy: Twitter/PriyankaChopra)

Video: Priyanka looks lovingly at Nick as he sings 'Lovebug' for kids at orphanage

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

more

ALSO FROMLife

Janmashtami, the Hindu festival that marks the birth of lord Krishna is celebrated with much fanfare across the country. (Photos: AP, PTI)

Janmashtami 2018: India celebrates the birth of the Blue God Krishna

For the past fifteen years the city of Gotha transforms into an 18th Century city for the annual festival. (Photo: AP)

Hundreds attend Germany's Baroque festival in fancy costumes

The carnival has been held every year since 1966 and one of the largest festival celebrations of its kind in Europe.(Photo: AFP)

Hundreds attend Notting Hill Carnival in London

Countless hungry and restless ghosts are roaming Hong Kong, and the world, to visit their living ancestors, at least according to Chinese convention. (Photo: AP)

Hong Kong celebrates Hungry Ghost Festival

Local fishermen participate in the race. (Photo: PTI)

Tripura’s Melghar holds annual boat racing festival

The festival features a night procession of Kandyan dancers, fire twirlers, traditional musicians, acrobatic fire performers and elephants, gathering thousands of tourists and spectators from around the island. (Photo: AFP)

Thousands attend the Esala Perahera festival in Sri Lanka

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham