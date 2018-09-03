The Asian Age | News

Monday, Sep 03, 2018

India, All India

India, Bangla border forces to hold high-level talks today

AGE CORRESPONDENT WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : Sep 3, 2018, 12:12 am IST
Updated : Sep 3, 2018, 4:45 am IST

New Delhi: India will take up issues like BSF personnel being attacked by Bangladeshi criminals and those related to cross-border smuggling during a high-level meeting of the border guarding forces of the two countries beginning here on Monday.

According to sources, India and Bangladesh will also share updates about movement of Rohingyas in the meeting. A delegation of the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), led by its Director General (DG) Maj Gen Md Shafeenul Islam, has arrived in India to hold bi-annual talks with their counterparts — BSF — as part of their six-day tour. The Border Security Force (BSF) side will be led by DG K.K. Sharma. “Issues like prevention against attacks on BSF personnel by Bangladeshi criminals are part of the agenda for the DG-level talks that begins on Monday,” they said.

Joint efforts to prevent trans-border crimes, action against Indian insurgent groups (operating from the other side) among others are part of the agenda for the DG-level talks that begins on Monday,” they said.

Issues related to border infrastructure, simultaneous coordinated patrol in vulnerable areas of the border and mutual sharing of information are also part of the BSF subjects, sources said.

Sources further said that the two sides would also share updates with regard to the movement of the Rohingyas along the 4,096-km frontier they share.

