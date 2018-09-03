The Asian Age | News

Get 15,000 FB likes, 5000 Twitter followers: Congress 'diktat' for MP polls aspirants

In a letter, Congress asked 'ticket aspirants' to prove their social media strength if they want to fight Madhya Pradesh polls.

The strict steps are being taken with an aim to strengthen Congress' social media campaign. (Representational Image | AP)
Bhopal: All those who wish to contest Madhya Pradesh Assembly election as Congress candidates will now have to prove their social media strength to get a ticket.

In a letter to “ticket aspirants” for elections due in the state, the Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) has issued a new diktat -- at least 15,000 likes on Facebook, 5000 followers on Twitter and a WhatsApp group of booth-level workers.

In addition, they must also like and retweet every post on the state Congress Twitter account and share the posts from the official party page on their own pages.

The aspirants have been asked to submit the details of their social media activities by September 15 if they want their names to be considered for nomination for tickets for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections.

The strict steps are being taken with an aim to strengthen party’s social media campaign.

Both the BJP and the Congress have upped their social media game to woo voters. However, the Congress still lags behind the tech-savvy BJP.

The BJP's IT cell in-charge in Madhya Pradesh has said about 65,000 "cyber warriors" have been given the task to run party’s campaign effectively online.

The Congress too set up a team of around 4,000 'Rajiv Ke Sipahi' to fight the BJP on the social media.

Tags: social media campaign, congress, bjp, madhya pradesh assembly election
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal

