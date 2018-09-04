BJP TN prez gets into argument with co-passenger for raising anti-party slogans

The lady co-passenger allegedly raised 'Fascist BJP Government down down' slogan.

Talking to media on the issue, Soundararajan said that the detained passenger could belong to some organisation. (Photo: ANI)

Tuticorin: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Tamil Nadu president Tamilisai Soundararajan on Monday got into a heated argument with a co-passenger, who raised anti-BJP slogans at Tuticorin airport.

The lady co-passenger allegedly raised 'Fascist BJP Government down down' slogan. Enraged by the same, Soundararajan got into a verbal spat with the co-passenger and later allegedly with the police, who were stationed at the airport.

#WATCH BJP Tamil Nadu President Tamilisai Soundararajan got into an argument with a co-passenger at Tuticorin airport. The passenger who has now been detained had allegedly raised 'Fascist BJP Govt down down' slogan #TamilNadu pic.twitter.com/TzfyQn3IOo — ANI (@ANI) September 3, 2018

Soundararajan also lodged a complaint and the lady was later detained for interrogation.

Talking to media on the issue, Soundararajan said that the detained passenger could belong to some organisation.

"A middle-aged lady on seeing me started raising anti-BJP slogans and even followed up to the arrival gate. Her appearance looked threatening; I feel some organisation is behind her," Soundararajan said.