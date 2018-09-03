The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Sep 03, 2018 | Last Update : 01:02 PM IST

India, All India

5 arrested for conspiring to murder two Hindu outfit leaders

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Sep 3, 2018, 12:17 pm IST
Updated : Sep 3, 2018, 12:17 pm IST

Five youth had hatched plot to murder Hindu Makkal Katchi leader Arjun Sampath and Hindu Munnani leader Mookambikai Mani.

According to the police, R Ashik, I Jafar Sadiq Ali, S Ismail, S Samsudeen and S Shalavuddin were detained by the sleuths of Special Intelligence Unit at Coimbatore railway junction on Saturday afternoon. (Representational Image)
 According to the police, R Ashik, I Jafar Sadiq Ali, S Ismail, S Samsudeen and S Shalavuddin were detained by the sleuths of Special Intelligence Unit at Coimbatore railway junction on Saturday afternoon. (Representational Image)

Coimbatore: The Special Investigation Unit of the Coimbatore police arrested five Muslim youth who had hatched a plot to murder Hindu Makkal Katchi (HMK) leader Arjun Sampath and Hindu Munnani leader Mookambikai Mani among others.

According to the police, R Ashik, I Jafar Sadiq Ali, S Ismail, S Samsudeen and S Shalavuddin were detained by the sleuths of Special Intelligence Unit at Coimbatore railway junction on Saturday afternoon.

Acting on a tip off, the police detained four people who arrived here from Chennai, on Saturday. Another person who had come to receive them was also picked up for questioning.

The police interrogated them for over 24 hours after which they were arrested and produced before Fast Track Court I. They have been remanded in judicial custody toll September 4.

Security to the leaders of the Hindu Munnani, Sakthi Sena and allied outfits has been increased by the police, sources said. The conspiracy was unearthed after closely following their social media activities, the release added.

All the five were booked under Unlawful Activities Prevention Act and conspiracy.

Tags: coimbatore, special investigation unit coimbatore police, hindu makkal katchi
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Coimbatore

MOST POPULAR

1

Newly married British couple books entire train for honeymoon trip to Nilgiri hills

2

Shahid and Mira are enjoying few days before second child enters family, here’s proof

3

Abhishek has proved himself as actor; brave to pause, reflect and return: Taapsee

4

Lonely dolphin learns to speak porpoise to talk to local animals

5

Redmi Note 6 Pro: Price and other details leaked

more

Editors' Picks

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the orphanage. (Courtesy: Twitter/PriyankaChopra)

Video: Priyanka looks lovingly at Nick as he sings 'Lovebug' for kids at orphanage

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and their son Taimur have gone for a vacation to Maldives, with pictures going viral on Instagram.

Kareena with sleepy Taimur, goofy Saif as they enjoy their Maldives holiday

Stree stars Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao hosted a special bash of their film in Mumbai. Check out the exclusive pictures here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In photos: Rajkummar, Shraddha and the team enjoy positive response to ‘Stree’

Stars from upcoming films promoted their ventures at respective events in Mumbai on Friday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

‘Mitron’ Jackky, Kritika get groovy at concert, push-up challenge for Paltan stars

As ‘Stree’ gears up for release on Friday, the team held a screening of the film for stars in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stree: Shraddha, Rajkummar all set to spook, entertain with latest offering

With their films up for release, Bollywood celebrities were spotted at respective promotional events in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Shraddha ups style, Pataakha gets Arijit touch, Loveratri, Laila Majnu pairs’ moves

Amitabh Bachchan launched the latest season of his popular TV game show ‘Kaun Banga Crorepati’ in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Time to brush up your GK again as Big B is back with latest season of KBC

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham