J&K: Pakistan violates ceasefire in Poonch

Poonch: The Pakistan army resorted to unprovoked firing of small and heavy arms in the Mankot sector area along the Line of Control (LoC) of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch, on Sunday morning.

The Indian Army has been retaliating efficiently and effectively.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier, Pakistan violated the ceasefire in the Naushera sector of Rajouri on August 31 at 10:30 am.

The Pakistan Army had previously violated the ceasefire in Poonch on August 27 and August 16.