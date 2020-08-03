The chief minister said on twitter that he has been recommended hospitalisation

Karnataka CM Yediyurappa tests positive for COVID-19

New Delhi: Karnataka chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Sunday said he has tested positive for COVID-19.

"I have tested positive for coronavirus. Whilst I am fine, I am being hospitalised as a precaution on the recommendation of doctors. I request those who have come in contact with me recently to be observant and exercise self quarantine," the veteran BJP leader wrote on Twitter.