The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Aug 03, 2018 | Last Update : 09:03 PM IST

India, All India

United but faceless Oppn to take on PM Modi in 2019 polls: Congress sources

PTI
Published : Aug 3, 2018, 8:37 pm IST
Updated : Aug 3, 2018, 8:36 pm IST

Congress will not ally with parties like Shiv Sena whose ideology is not in consonance with it, party sources said.

Sonia Gandhi, Mayawati, Mamata Banerjee, Rahul Gandhi, N Chandrababu Naidu and newly-sworn-in Karnataka chief minister H D Kumaraswamy in Bengaluru on May 23. (Photo: File | PTI)
 Sonia Gandhi, Mayawati, Mamata Banerjee, Rahul Gandhi, N Chandrababu Naidu and newly-sworn-in Karnataka chief minister H D Kumaraswamy in Bengaluru on May 23. (Photo: File | PTI)

New Delhi: A broad consensus has been reached among various opposition parties to unitedly take on the BJP and RSS in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls and a decision on the prime ministerial candidate will be taken after the results, top Congress sources said on Friday.

The Congress is of the view that forming proper opposition alliances in UP, Bihar and Maharashtra is crucial as the BJP can lose a major chunk of its seats in these states which would pave the way for the ouster of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A "broad strategic understanding" between the Samajwadi Party (SP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the Congress in politically crucial Uttar Pradesh, which sends 80 MPs to the Lok Sabha, has been struck and details of seat-sharing are being worked out, the sources said.

The party believes it is likely to reap big gains in the states of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Punjab, Chhattisgarh and some others in next Lok Sabha polls that will help catapult it to the centre-stage of an opposition alliance.

The Congress will accord priority to views of state units before forging a tie-up with AAP in Delhi and Punjab, but will not ally with parties like Shiv Sena whose ideology is not in consonance with that of the Congress, they said.

With Congress authorising party chief Rahul Gandhi to forge such alliances with like-minded parties on a state-to-state basis, party insiders say views of state units will be taken into consideration before such tie-ups. The interests of state PCCs will be protected before forging any state-level or national tie-ups, the sources said.

The Congress also feels that it will win the Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh assembly elections later this year, where it is unlikely to project a chief ministerial candidate. The party will focus on the selection of right candidates for these elections, the sources said.

The sources said the Congress was looking at a two-stage action plan for the 2019 general elections, under which it will first bring on board all opposition parties to defeat Modi and the BJP/RSS and the leadership issue will be taken up on the basis of election results.

The Congress feels that discussing a post-poll scenario could prove counter-productive and "divisive" for the opposition alliance, they pointed out.

The Congress has to forge alliances for short-term goals in various states, but an opportunity was emerging for the party to strengthen its base in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, the sources said.

Tags: united opposition, congress, bjp, 2019 lok sabha polls, pm modi, rahul gandhi, shiv sena
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Boy, 11, dubbed ‘Popeye’ after mystery condition gives him huge biceps

2

Story of Prabhas’ Baahubali, ‘before the beginning’ announced, Rajamouli opens up

3

Amitabh Bachchan 'filled with pride' as daughter Shweta starts fashion label

4

102 not out: Bengaluru man survives stroke; leaves hospital in 3 days

5

Shah Rukh Khan reacts to Priyanka Chopra’s 'engagement' news and it’s too hilarious

more

Editors' Picks

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela'.

Ranveer Singh can’t stop kissing Deepika as she dresses up like Anushka Sharma

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s happy dance with Sadguru is all you need to complete your weekend

more

ALSO FROMLife

Every year a traditional garlic market is set on the Saint James patron day in Vitoria gathering producers of all around Spain. (Photos: AP)

For love of garlic: Spanish festval sees fair dedicated to plant

The festival has its roots in the 1885 discovery of the 8-centimeter (a little over 3-inch) statue of Santo Domingo de Guzman — also known as St. Dominic de Guzman, the founder of the Dominican religious order. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Patron saint celebrations in Nicaragua

Murals by public art organisation Artolution made in collaboration with Rohingya refugees to use as therapy in conflict areas around world. (Photo: AP)

Art for a higher cause: Etchings by Rohingya refugees help hundreds across globe

Blood moon was visible at different times across globe when sun, Earth and moon lined up perfectly, casting Earth’s shadow on the moon. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Blood moon visuals from around the world

The riding world celebrates the World Equestrian Festival CHIO in Aachen every year.(Photo: AP)

Hundreds attend one of Europe's most prestigious horse show in Germany

From quirky colour, body diversity to statement shades and one piece designs, Miami Swim Week saw models sizzle the ramp. (Photos: AP)

Sizzling hot models fire up ramp at Miami Swim Week

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham