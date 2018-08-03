The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Aug 03, 2018 | Last Update : 06:57 AM IST

India, All India

Sushma Swaraj buckled under China pressure: Rahul Gandhi

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Aug 3, 2018, 1:53 am IST
Updated : Aug 3, 2018, 6:40 am IST

Rijiju hits back, says Cong chief ignorant of facts.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi (Photo: PTI/File)
 Congress President Rahul Gandhi (Photo: PTI/File)

New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday criticised external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj, saying that the minister had “buckled and prostrated herself in front of Chinese power”.

Mr Gandhi’s remarks on Twitter comes a day after Ms Swaraj informed Parliament that the stand-off between Indian and Chinese forces in Doklam was sorted out by “diplomatic maturity without losing any ground” and that status quo in the region was being maintained.

In his Tweet, Mr Gandhi remarked that it was “amazing how a lady like Sushmaji has buckled and prostrated herself in front of Chinese power. Absolu-te subservience to the leader means our brave jawan has been betrayed on the border”.

However, minister of state for home Kiren Rijiju also took to Twitter and reacted to Mr Gandhi’s comments, “This tweet is one classic example of how Rahul Gandhiji is not only ignorant of facts but depicts how he takes political soundbites as more important than national interest. Don’t some senior Congress Ex-Ministers brief him about sensitivities?”

In his tweet, Mr Gandhi also tagged a media report about US Congresswoman Ann Wagner claiming that China had “quietly resumed” its operations in the Doklam region. The US Congresswoman had also stated that neither India nor Bhutan tried to stall China’s activities in the Doklam region. However, New Delhi had rejected these claims.

Ms Swaraj had also informed the Lok Sabha that the main objective of the informal summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Wuhan a few weeks ago was aimed at ensuring that there was mutual comfort, mutual understanding and mutual trust between the two leaders. All these three objectives, Ms Swaraj added, had been achieved.

Ms Wagner had made these claims during a hearing of the Congress’ US House Foreign Affairs Sub-Committee for Asia and the Pacific last week.

Tags: 2019 lok sabha, rahul gandhi, doklam, sushma swaraj

MOST POPULAR

1

102 not out: Bengaluru man survives stroke; leaves hospital in 3 days

2

Shah Rukh Khan reacts to Priyanka Chopra’s 'engagement' news and it’s too hilarious

3

Pilot daughter's farewell to air hostess mother on last day of job wins hearts

4

SRK says hello Suhana Khan after she comes in spotlight, KJo thanks her

5

Australian woman marries herself in beach ceremony after break-up

more

Editors' Picks

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela'.

Ranveer Singh can’t stop kissing Deepika as she dresses up like Anushka Sharma

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s happy dance with Sadguru is all you need to complete your weekend

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

While Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif walking the ramp was a big thing in itself, there were many others present at the event on Wednesday. (Photos: Vi

Janhvi, Sara, others cheer for Salman-Katrina as they own the ramp for Manish

Aishwaya Rai Bachchan kicked off promotions of her upcoming film ‘Fanney Khan’ an and had eventful day on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Aishwarya kicks off duties for Fanney Khan with a bang on eventful day

With their films nearing release, stars from film industry stepped out for promotions in Mumbai on Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay, Mouni in their classy best, Anil-Rajkummar’s ‘Lakhan’ moment together

Celebrities stepped out for their Sunday football session in Mumbai and were snapped. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sakshi in attendance as Dhoni shows footy skills with Abhishek, Ishaan, others

Celebrities from various fields attended a screening of the short film ‘Chalo Jeete Hain’ in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay, Kangana, biggies from other fields watch film based on Modi's life

Bollywood celebrities indulged in promotional activities for their films in Mumbai on Friday and were snapped. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

As their ventures’ release dates near, Akshay, Taapsee, DQ, others on duty

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham