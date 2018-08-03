The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Aug 03, 2018 | Last Update : 04:13 PM IST

India, All India

'Shameful', a 'sin': Nitish Kumar breaks silence on Bihar shelter home rapes

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Aug 3, 2018, 3:09 pm IST
Updated : Aug 3, 2018, 3:08 pm IST

'Those responsible for this should be taught a lesson. There will be no compromise,' said Nitish Kumar.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has constantly been on target of opposition, especially RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, who demanded for his resignation and accused him of trying to shield the accused. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
  Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has constantly been on target of opposition, especially RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, who demanded for his resignation and accused him of trying to shield the accused. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Patna: Days after being targeted by the opposition for his silence over the rape and torture of more than 30 girls at a government-run shelter, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday broke his silence and described the case as "shameful", promising strict, uncompromising action against those guilty.

"What has happened has shamed us. It is a sin. Such cases should not happen again. Those responsible for this should be taught a lesson. There will be no compromise," the Bihar chief minister said. 

Nitish Kumar has constantly been on the target of the opposition, especially Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav, who demanded for the chief minister's resignation and accused him of trying to shield the accused over links with the ruling Janata Dal (United) (JD(U)).

"We have always said that the guilty would not be spared and Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi has said on the floor of the assembly that we would ourselves like the CBI probe to be monitored by the high court," Nitish Kumar said.

The chief minister stressed on the need to develop institutional mechanisms to prevent such incidents from recurring.

Minor girls as young as seven were sedated, raped, forced to sleep naked and boiling water was poured on them at the shelter home by its politically connected owner and its staff, a police charge-sheet has revealed.

10 people, including owner Brajesh Thakur, have been charged in the document that details a network of police, politicians, administration and criminals exploiting and torturing the girls at the home.

Brajesh Thakur runs several non-profits and allegedly has links to Nitish Kumar's party.

There are allegations that Bihar's Social Welfare Minister Manju Verma's husband visited the shelter home in Muzaffarpur where the girls were tortured and raped over a period of four years.

The wife of an official arrested in the case has claimed that the minister's husband was a regular at the shelter home.

Tags: bihar shelter home rape case, nitish kumar, rape, crime, brajesh thakur
Location: India, Bihar, Patna

MOST POPULAR

1

Boy, 11, dubbed ‘Popeye’ after mystery condition gives him huge biceps

2

Story of Prabhas’ Baahubali, ‘before the beginning’ announced, Rajamouli opens up

3

Amitabh Bachchan 'filled with pride' as daughter Shweta starts fashion label

4

102 not out: Bengaluru man survives stroke; leaves hospital in 3 days

5

Shah Rukh Khan reacts to Priyanka Chopra’s 'engagement' news and it’s too hilarious

more

Editors' Picks

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela'.

Ranveer Singh can’t stop kissing Deepika as she dresses up like Anushka Sharma

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s happy dance with Sadguru is all you need to complete your weekend

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

While the team of ‘Mulk’ reached the last stage for their film, ‘Paltan’ cast kickstarted theirs in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Taapsee and Mulk team give it all for Mulk; Arjun, others show Paltan spirit

While Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif walking the ramp was a big thing in itself, there were many others present at the event on Wednesday. (Photos: Vi

Janhvi, Sara, others cheer for Salman-Katrina as they own the ramp for Manish

Aishwaya Rai Bachchan kicked off promotions of her upcoming film ‘Fanney Khan’ an and had eventful day on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Aishwarya kicks off duties for Fanney Khan with a bang on eventful day

With their films nearing release, stars from film industry stepped out for promotions in Mumbai on Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay, Mouni in their classy best, Anil-Rajkummar’s ‘Lakhan’ moment together

Celebrities stepped out for their Sunday football session in Mumbai and were snapped. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sakshi in attendance as Dhoni shows footy skills with Abhishek, Ishaan, others

Celebrities from various fields attended a screening of the short film ‘Chalo Jeete Hain’ in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay, Kangana, biggies from other fields watch film based on Modi's life

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham