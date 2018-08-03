J&K: Two terrorists gunned down by security forces in Sopore encounter

The exchange of fire between terrorists and the security forces took place in Drusu village.

This incident comes the day after two terrorists were killed on Thursday in an encounter with the security forces in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir. (Photo: Twitter/ANI)

Sopore (Jammu and Kashmir): Two terrorists were gunned down by security forces in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore district on Friday morning.

The exchange of fire between terrorists and the security forces took place in Drusu village.

Following the attack, a search operation is underway.

"Two bodies of terrorists recovered from encounter site in Sopore, operation concluded," wrote Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP), Shesh Paul Vaid in a tweet.

This incident comes the day after two terrorists were killed on Thursday in an encounter with the security forces in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir. The exchange of fire took place during a Naka checking.