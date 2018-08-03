The Asian Age | News

Jet Airways flight to Mumbai aborts take-off at Riyadh Airport, passengers safe

ANI
Published : Aug 3, 2018, 10:59 am IST
Updated : Aug 3, 2018, 10:59 am IST

Sources said the pilot found an object on the runway and decided to abort take off, braking hard to ensure the plane stopped on the runway.

'All 142 passengers and seven crew members who aboard the B737-800 aircraft have been safely evacuated with no reported injuries,' the official statement said. (Photo: File/AFP)
New Delhi: A Jet Airways flight from Riyadh to Mumbai departed the runway, following an aborted take-off at the Riyadh Airport in the wee hours of Friday.

Taking to Twitter, Jet Airways confirmed that all passengers travelling in the flight 9W 523 have been safely evacuated.

"All 142 passengers and seven crew members who aboard the B737-800 aircraft have been safely evacuated with no reported injuries," the official statement said.

Further regretting inconvenience caused to the passengers, Jet Airways wrote, "Guests have been accommodated inside the terminal building. Our teams present on location are assisting guests in every possible way. At Jet Airways safety is of paramount importance. The airline regrets the inconvenience caused. We will issue subsequent updates as more details are available."

"All our guests and crew members of flight 9W 523 accommodated inside the terminal building at Riyadh Airport have been served meals and refreshments and our teams are taking care of their requirements," the airlines further tweeted.

According to sources, the pilot found an object on the runway and, therefore, he decided to abort take off. The pilots have reportedly braked hard in order to ensure the plane stops in the available length of the runway.

The investigation is still pending in the matter while the airlines have reported the incident to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

Meanwhile, the airlines also guaranteed to make alternate travel arrangements for the passengers.

"We are working to make alternate travel arrangements for our guests from Riyadh. Our flight operations across the network including services to and from Riyadh remain unaffected," the airlines noted.

