The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Aug 03, 2018 | Last Update : 10:40 PM IST

India, All India

Deve Gowda visits DMK chief, says Karunanidhi should cross 100

PTI
Published : Aug 3, 2018, 9:12 pm IST
Updated : Aug 3, 2018, 9:11 pm IST

'Karunanidhi was also responsible for making me Prime Minister in 1996 and I cannot forget it,' H D Deve Gowda said.

Former prime minister HD Deve Gowda meets DMK leaders MK Stalin and Kanimozhi in a hospital where their father and party chief M Karunanidhi, who is being treated for fever due to urinary tract infection, in Chennai, on Friday. (Photo: PTI)
  Former prime minister HD Deve Gowda meets DMK leaders MK Stalin and Kanimozhi in a hospital where their father and party chief M Karunanidhi, who is being treated for fever due to urinary tract infection, in Chennai, on Friday. (Photo: PTI)

Chennai: Janata Dal (Secular) chief H D Deve Gowda visited ailing DMK president M Karunanidhi at a hospital on Friday and recalled the support of the nonagenarian leader in making him the Prime Minister in 1996.

"He (Karunanidhi) was also responsible for making me the Prime Minister in 1996 and I cannot forget it," he told reporters after visiting Karunanidhi at Kauvery Hospital.

Lauding Karunanidhi for serving the people of Tamil Nadu as Chief Minister for five terms, he said the DMK chief had also played a major role in providing a stable government at the Centre.

"All the coalition governments (at the Centre) stood on his support," he said.

He was referring to coalition governments headed by Vajpayee, Manmohan Singh and himself in the past, to which the DMK had lent support.

The former Prime Minister said he prayed for Karunanidhi's speedy recovery, long life and good health and described him as the country's senior most leader.

The DMK patriarch should 'cross a century and serve the people of the nation," he said.

Asked if he met the DMK chief in person, Gowda said he saw him from a distance in the ICU, since doctors had advised against getting close to the ailing leader to avoid infection.

Earlier, DMK working president M K Stalin and party Rajya Sabha MP Kanimozhi received Gowda at the hospital.

Actors Vishal and Vineet were among others who visited the hospital on Friday.

Karunanidhi was admitted to the hospital on July 28 following a dip in his blood pressure.

On July 31, the hospital said the leader would require an extended period of hospitalisation due to "decline" in his general health, though his vital parameters have normalised.

Tags: dmk, karunanidhi, hd dvegowda, karunanidhi health
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

MOST POPULAR

1

Boy, 11, dubbed ‘Popeye’ after mystery condition gives him huge biceps

2

Story of Prabhas’ Baahubali, ‘before the beginning’ announced, Rajamouli opens up

3

Amitabh Bachchan 'filled with pride' as daughter Shweta starts fashion label

4

102 not out: Bengaluru man survives stroke; leaves hospital in 3 days

5

Shah Rukh Khan reacts to Priyanka Chopra’s 'engagement' news and it’s too hilarious

more

Editors' Picks

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela'.

Ranveer Singh can’t stop kissing Deepika as she dresses up like Anushka Sharma

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s happy dance with Sadguru is all you need to complete your weekend

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

While the team of ‘Mulk’ reached the last stage for their film, ‘Paltan’ cast kickstarted theirs in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Taapsee and Mulk team give it all for Mulk; Arjun, others show Paltan spirit

While Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif walking the ramp was a big thing in itself, there were many others present at the event on Wednesday. (Photos: Vi

Janhvi, Sara, others cheer for Salman-Katrina as they own the ramp for Manish

Aishwaya Rai Bachchan kicked off promotions of her upcoming film ‘Fanney Khan’ an and had eventful day on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Aishwarya kicks off duties for Fanney Khan with a bang on eventful day

With their films nearing release, stars from film industry stepped out for promotions in Mumbai on Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay, Mouni in their classy best, Anil-Rajkummar’s ‘Lakhan’ moment together

Celebrities stepped out for their Sunday football session in Mumbai and were snapped. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sakshi in attendance as Dhoni shows footy skills with Abhishek, Ishaan, others

Celebrities from various fields attended a screening of the short film ‘Chalo Jeete Hain’ in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay, Kangana, biggies from other fields watch film based on Modi's life

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham