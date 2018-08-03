The Asian Age | News

Bihar MLA's son found dead near railway tracks; friends being questioned

PTI
Published : Aug 3, 2018, 4:58 pm IST
Updated : Aug 3, 2018, 5:11 pm IST

Injury marks were noticed on 21-yr-old Deepak Kumar's head and thigh and the body has been sent for post-mortem.

Deepak Kumar's body was found close to the railway track in front of the Nalanda Medical College Hospital in Patna by some locals. (Representational Image)
 Deepak Kumar's body was found close to the railway track in front of the Nalanda Medical College Hospital in Patna by some locals. (Representational Image)

Patna: The son of former Bihar minister and MLA of the ruling JD(U) Bima Bharti was found dead this morning under mysterious circumstances near a railway track in Patna. 

Two of his friends have been taken into custody, police said. Bharti is the sitting MLA from Rupauli constituency in Bihar's Purnea district.

21-year-old Deepak Kumar had left his residence on Thursday night along with a couple of his friends. Next morning, his body was found close to the railway track in front of the Nalanda Medical College Hospital (NMC hospital) in Patna by some locals, who then informed the police, Senior Superintendent of Police, Patna, Manu Maharaj said.

He said injury marks were noticed on Deepak's head and thigh and the body has been sent for post-mortem.

The senior police official said two of Deepak's friends -- Roshan and Mrityunjay -- who are said to be known to the family as well, have been taken into custody and were being interrogated.

The two have claimed that after having dinner together on Thursday night, Deepak had left and they had assumed that he had reached home safely.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who is also the national president of JD(U), visited Bharti's residence and consoled the bereaved family members.

Tags: bihar police, nalanda medical college hospital, jd(u) mla bima bharti, mla son found dead
Location: India, Bihar, Patna

