  India   All India  03 Jul 2020  Sena targets Centre over Kashmir, claims demonetisation and abrogation of Article 370 didn't curb terror
India, All India

Sena targets Centre over Kashmir, claims demonetisation and abrogation of Article 370 didn't curb terror

PTI
Published : Jul 3, 2020, 2:04 pm IST
Updated : Jul 3, 2020, 2:04 pm IST

The former BJP ally wondered why there is no peace in the newly-carved out Union Territory when there is a "strong" government at Centre.

The editorial expressed concern over the rising tension on the borders with Pakistan and China.
 The editorial expressed concern over the rising tension on the borders with Pakistan and China.

Mumbai: The Shiv Sena on Friday said the 2016 demonetisation exercise, scrapping of Article 370 and bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir have done nothing to improve the security situation in the terror-affected Union Territory.

The former BJP ally wondered why there is no peace in the newly-carved out Union Territory when there is a "strong" government at the Centre.

 

"Its status quo despite scrapping of Article 370 (that gave special status to J&K) and bifurcation of the erstwhile state.

"There is blood on the streets every day and there is loss of innocent lives. Despite demonetisation, there is no respite from terror activities and circulation of fake notes," said an editorial in Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana'.

Referring to a recent encounter in Soporein which a CRPF jawan was martyred and a senior citizen lost his life in firing by terrorists, it said the picture of the civilian's three-year-old grandson sitting on the body of his grandfather was heart-wrenching.

"The little boy did not run away but was trying to wake up his grandfather. Some central ministers tweeted the picture on their Twitter handle.

"These ministers should understand that this picture can prove to be the central government's failure. Onusof this situationin the valley lies on the government .

"A child who doesn't know his grandfather is dead is trying to wake him up. Such pictures have come to the fore only in countries like Syria, Egypt, Somalia and Afghanistan," the Marathi daily said.

The picture has hurt the image of the country and also of the government at the Centre, it said.

Jawans saved the child, but what is his future?, the editorial asked and wondered if the government had any answer.

The Sena publication said despite the Centre scrapping Article 370 in J&K in August last year, soldiers continue to be martyred in terror violence and there is no "gharwapsi" (home coming) for displaced Kashmiri pandits.

"Last month, a Kashmiri pandit sarpanch was killed by terrorists," it said.

The editorial expressed concern over the rising tension on the borders with Pakistan and China.

"In the last six months, terror activities in Kashmir are on the rise. Even though our jawans have eliminated several terrorists, the number of martyred soldiers is also not less," the Sena said.

The editorial demanded that the government act against secessionists in Kashmir and Chinese in Ladakh.

