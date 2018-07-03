The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Jul 03, 2018 | Last Update : 09:00 AM IST

India, All India

Trolling Sushma Swaraj is wrong, says Rajnath Singh

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jul 3, 2018, 7:38 am IST
Updated : Jul 3, 2018, 7:38 am IST

Singh is the only minister to have spoken out in support of his colleague, who has been subject of offensive tweets following passport row.

External affairs minister Sushma Swaraj with home minister Rajnath Singh (Photo: PTI)
 External affairs minister Sushma Swaraj with home minister Rajnath Singh (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The government on Monday finally broke its silence over trolling of external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj with home minister Rajnath Singh saying “trolling of Sushma Swaraj is wrong”. Eyebrows were raised as none of the BJP heavyweights or ministers came to the defence of Ms Swaraj, who was being subjected to a torrent of online hate ever since the ministry of external affairs had expeditiously granted a passport to a Hindu-Muslim couple and transferred an official for allegedly harassing them.

Talking to the media on Monday, Mr Singh said, “In my opinion it is wrong.” Incidentally, Mr Singh is the only minister to have come out in support of his senior Cabinet colleague.

Following the trolling and series of abusive tweets, Ms Swaraj had conducted a poll on Twitter asking users whether they “approved” of such trolling to which 43 per cent said yes while 57 per cent responded with a no.

Tags: sushma swaraj, rajnath singh
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Shocking: Secret files reveal British spies spent years trying to catch UFO to build superweapons

2

Gwyneth Paltrow expands lifestyle empire with cannabis based products

3

Best a woman can get, Gauri on SRK, Aryan, AbRam; sunkissed Suhana is sight to behold

4

Photo: Look what 'The Boss' Rohit Shetty gifted Ranveer Singh on the set of Simmba

5

Shah Rukh Khan thanks 'dearest' wife Gauri for video reflecting 26 years in Bollywood

more

Editors' Picks

It all started between Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at MET Gala 2016. (Photo: AP)

Nick Jonas loves this Hindi film starring Priyanka Chopra and we also totally do!

Priyanka Chopra with rumoured boyfriend Nick Jonas and mother Madhu Chopra outside a restauarant at Bandra Kurla Complex. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter)

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas spent the night together, were going to IIFA too?

Kangana Ranaut shops in UK amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot.

Kangana Ranaut goes on shopping spree amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot

The film's producer Karan Johar was trolled when he had shared Akshay Kumar's look to announce Parineeti Chopra's name.

Despite grand welcome to Kesari, Parineeti gets lesser screen than Akshay Kumar

Salman Khan in screenshots from the video.

Watch: Salman is adorable in Boom Floss challenge, Katrina laughs, Daisy teases

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The team of the upcoming film ‘Kedarnath’ held a wrap-up bash in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

It's a wrap: Sushant, Sara and Abhishek are all smiles as they party together

Nita and Mukesh Ambani hosted a grand engagement party for their elder son Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta at their Mumbai home on Saturday evening. The starry guest list included Bollywood's who's who from Shah Rukh-Gauri Khan and their son Aryan Khan, Aamir Khan and wife Kiran Rao, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with their daughter Aaradhya, Ranbir Kapoor, mother Neetu Kapoor, filmmaker Ayan Mukerji, Rekha, Kajol, Tiger Shroff-Disha Patani, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit-Nene among many other top celebs. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

SRK, Ranbir, Alia, Aishwarya and others lit up Akash Ambani’s engagement

Industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s son Akash ambani got engaged at their residence in Mumbai on Thursday and several Bollywood stars were in attendance. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

SRK, Gauri, Peecee, Nick, Ranbir, Alia glam Akash, Shloka's engagement up

‘Zero’ director Aanand L Rai celebrated his birthday at a star-studded affair in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

SRK's Zero team are back in Mumbai, and they have a special reason to celebrate

The birthday celebrations of Arjun Kapoor carried on throughout the day at his residence in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Arjun turns year older: Varun with gf Natasha, Janhvi, others celebrate

Arjun Kapoor turned another year older on Tuesday and his close ones made it special for him on the occasion. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Instagram)

‘You're the reason for our strength’: Arjun’s sisters make his birthday special

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham