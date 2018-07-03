Trolling Sushma Swaraj is wrong, says Rajnath Singh

Singh is the only minister to have spoken out in support of his colleague, who has been subject of offensive tweets following passport row.

New Delhi: The government on Monday finally broke its silence over trolling of external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj with home minister Rajnath Singh saying “trolling of Sushma Swaraj is wrong”. Eyebrows were raised as none of the BJP heavyweights or ministers came to the defence of Ms Swaraj, who was being subjected to a torrent of online hate ever since the ministry of external affairs had expeditiously granted a passport to a Hindu-Muslim couple and transferred an official for allegedly harassing them.

Talking to the media on Monday, Mr Singh said, “In my opinion it is wrong.” Incidentally, Mr Singh is the only minister to have come out in support of his senior Cabinet colleague.

Following the trolling and series of abusive tweets, Ms Swaraj had conducted a poll on Twitter asking users whether they “approved” of such trolling to which 43 per cent said yes while 57 per cent responded with a no.