The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Jul 03, 2018 | Last Update : 05:58 PM IST

India, All India

P Chidambaram’s interim protection from arrest in INX Media case extended till Aug 1

ANI
Published : Jul 3, 2018, 4:19 pm IST
Updated : Jul 3, 2018, 4:18 pm IST

CBI tells court it wants to conduct custodial interrogation of Chidambaram, seeks more time to file response on his anticipatory bail plea.

The order comes a month after senior Congress leader P Chidambaram was questioned by the CBI for nearly four hours on June 6. (Photo: Biplab Banerjee)
  The order comes a month after senior Congress leader P Chidambaram was questioned by the CBI for nearly four hours on June 6. (Photo: Biplab Banerjee)

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday extended senior Congress leader P Chidambaram's interim protection from arrest till August 1 in connection with INX Media case.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), probing the case, told the court it wants to conduct the custodial interrogation of Chidambaram and sought more time to file a response on his anticipatory bail plea.

Congress leader and senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi said that the judge has fixed August 1 to file a rejoinder in connection with the case.

"The next date of hearing is August 1. On the next hearing a reply and rejoinder will be filed in the matter," Singhvi told the media.

The order comes a month after the senior Congress leader was questioned by the CBI for nearly four hours on June 6.

Earlier on May 31, Chidambaram was granted interim protection from arrest by the CBI until July 3 in the case.

Chidambaram had on May 30 moved the anticipatory bail plea in the Delhi High Court in connection with the case, saying that he would "cooperate in the investigation."

The former finance minister has been under the scanner of investigating agencies, the CBI and Enforcement Directorate, in connection with the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance of Rs 305 crore given to INX Media, a venture promoted by former media baron Peter Mukerjea and his wife Indrani Mukerjea.

The alleged irregularities took place in the year 2007, when Chidambaram was the finance minister during the UPA-1 government. The CBI had earlier arrested Chidambaram's son, Karti for his alleged role in facilitating FIPB clearance for INX Media.

Besides P Chidambaram and Karti, the other accused in the case include INX media director Indrani and INX news director Peter Mukerjea.

Tags: p chidambaram, delhi high court, inx media case
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

‘Psychic’ octopus who correctly predicted FIFA World Cup results chopped up for food

2

Shocking: Secret files reveal British spies spent years trying to catch UFO to build superweapons

3

Gwyneth Paltrow expands lifestyle empire with cannabis based products

4

Best a woman can get, Gauri on SRK, Aryan, AbRam; sunkissed Suhana is sight to behold

5

Photo: Look what 'The Boss' Rohit Shetty gifted Ranveer Singh on the set of Simmba

more

Editors' Picks

It all started between Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at MET Gala 2016. (Photo: AP)

Nick Jonas loves this Hindi film starring Priyanka Chopra and we also totally do!

Priyanka Chopra with rumoured boyfriend Nick Jonas and mother Madhu Chopra outside a restauarant at Bandra Kurla Complex. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter)

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas spent the night together, were going to IIFA too?

Kangana Ranaut shops in UK amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot.

Kangana Ranaut goes on shopping spree amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot

The film's producer Karan Johar was trolled when he had shared Akshay Kumar's look to announce Parineeti Chopra's name.

Despite grand welcome to Kesari, Parineeti gets lesser screen than Akshay Kumar

Salman Khan in screenshots from the video.

Watch: Salman is adorable in Boom Floss challenge, Katrina laughs, Daisy teases

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The team of the recent film ‘Sanju’ celebrated the outstanding opening weekend collections together in Mumbai on Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sanju takes record-breaking start at box office, Ranbir and team celebrate

The team of the upcoming film ‘Kedarnath’ held a wrap-up bash in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

It's a wrap: Sushant, Sara and Abhishek are all smiles as they party together

Nita and Mukesh Ambani hosted a grand engagement party for their elder son Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta at their Mumbai home on Saturday evening. The starry guest list included Bollywood's who's who from Shah Rukh-Gauri Khan and their son Aryan Khan, Aamir Khan and wife Kiran Rao, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with their daughter Aaradhya, Ranbir Kapoor, mother Neetu Kapoor, filmmaker Ayan Mukerji, Rekha, Kajol, Tiger Shroff-Disha Patani, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit-Nene among many other top celebs. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

SRK, Ranbir, Alia, Aishwarya and others lit up Akash Ambani’s engagement

Industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s son Akash ambani got engaged at their residence in Mumbai on Thursday and several Bollywood stars were in attendance. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

SRK, Gauri, Peecee, Nick, Ranbir, Alia glam Akash, Shloka's engagement up

‘Zero’ director Aanand L Rai celebrated his birthday at a star-studded affair in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

SRK's Zero team are back in Mumbai, and they have a special reason to celebrate

The birthday celebrations of Arjun Kapoor carried on throughout the day at his residence in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Arjun turns year older: Varun with gf Natasha, Janhvi, others celebrate

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham