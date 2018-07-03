P Chidambaram’s interim protection from arrest in INX Media case extended till Aug 1

CBI tells court it wants to conduct custodial interrogation of Chidambaram, seeks more time to file response on his anticipatory bail plea.

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday extended senior Congress leader P Chidambaram's interim protection from arrest till August 1 in connection with INX Media case.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), probing the case, told the court it wants to conduct the custodial interrogation of Chidambaram and sought more time to file a response on his anticipatory bail plea.

Congress leader and senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi said that the judge has fixed August 1 to file a rejoinder in connection with the case.

"The next date of hearing is August 1. On the next hearing a reply and rejoinder will be filed in the matter," Singhvi told the media.

The order comes a month after the senior Congress leader was questioned by the CBI for nearly four hours on June 6.

Earlier on May 31, Chidambaram was granted interim protection from arrest by the CBI until July 3 in the case.

Chidambaram had on May 30 moved the anticipatory bail plea in the Delhi High Court in connection with the case, saying that he would "cooperate in the investigation."

The former finance minister has been under the scanner of investigating agencies, the CBI and Enforcement Directorate, in connection with the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance of Rs 305 crore given to INX Media, a venture promoted by former media baron Peter Mukerjea and his wife Indrani Mukerjea.

The alleged irregularities took place in the year 2007, when Chidambaram was the finance minister during the UPA-1 government. The CBI had earlier arrested Chidambaram's son, Karti for his alleged role in facilitating FIPB clearance for INX Media.

Besides P Chidambaram and Karti, the other accused in the case include INX media director Indrani and INX news director Peter Mukerjea.