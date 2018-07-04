The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Jul 03, 2018 | Last Update : 10:34 PM IST

India, All India

Govt to call social media representatives to discuss ways on spread of rumours

PTI
Published : Jul 3, 2018, 9:12 pm IST
Updated : Jul 3, 2018, 9:15 pm IST

The date of the meeting with social media representatives was yet to be fixed, official said, adding that it was expected to be held soon.

Representatives of the social media platforms will be called for a meeting to be convened by the Home Ministry. (Photo: File | Representational)
 Representatives of the social media platforms will be called for a meeting to be convened by the Home Ministry. (Photo: File | Representational)

New Delhi: The government is planning to take the help of social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter and WhatsApp to check the circulation of false information and fake videos about "child-lifters" that have led to incidents of violence, including lynching of over a dozen people, officials said on Tuesday.

Representatives of the social media platforms will be called for a meeting to be convened by the Home Ministry.

The recent incidents of lynching of people on the suspicion that they were child-lifters had alarmed everyone and the issue would be discussed at the meeting, a Home Ministry official said.

Read: Government warns WhatsApp over spread of messages triggering violence

The decision to call the representatives of social media platforms was taken at an inter-ministerial meeting on June 16, chaired by Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba, where the issue of circulation of false information and fake videos was discussed in detail. The meeting had also taken stock of terrorist organisations using social media and discussed the ways to prevent them, along with the circulation of pornographic materials, the official said.

The date of the meeting with the social media representatives was yet to be fixed, another official said, adding that it was expected to be held soon.

Five people were lynched in Maharashtra's Dhule district last week on the suspicion that they were members of a gang of child-lifters. Two people were lynched, while six others thrashed, on the suspicion of being child-lifters in Tripura on June 28. Two men were lynched in Assam last month on a similar suspicion.

In Chennai, two men employed with a construction company engaged in Metro Rail work were attacked last week when they tried to stop a boy from crossing a busy road and a bystander raised an alarm, suspecting them to be child-lifters.

However, they were rescued by the police.

Tags: facebook, whatsapp, twitter, lynching incidents in india, home ministry, rajiv gauba
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Infertile men 3 times more likely to develop aggressive prostate cancer, says study

2

'Vampire' killer caught after seen drinking blood of woman whose throat he slit

3

PETA India rescues two sick, injured pugs trapped in car in Mumbai

4

Cruel pet owner admits biting his Staffordshire Bull Terrier while high on cannabis

5

‘Psychic’ octopus who correctly predicted FIFA World Cup results chopped up for food

more

Editors' Picks

Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal on 'Sanju' poster.

Videos: ‘Sanju’ Ranbir missed Vicky Kaushal while partying, video called him soon

It all started between Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at MET Gala 2016. (Photo: AP)

Nick Jonas loves this Hindi film starring Priyanka Chopra and we also totally do!

Priyanka Chopra with rumoured boyfriend Nick Jonas and mother Madhu Chopra outside a restauarant at Bandra Kurla Complex. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter)

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas spent the night together, were going to IIFA too?

Kangana Ranaut shops in UK amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot.

Kangana Ranaut goes on shopping spree amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot

The film's producer Karan Johar was trolled when he had shared Akshay Kumar's look to announce Parineeti Chopra's name.

Despite grand welcome to Kesari, Parineeti gets lesser screen than Akshay Kumar

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham