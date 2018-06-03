The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Jun 03, 2018 | Last Update : 01:09 PM IST

India, All India

K'taka Congress working President SR Patil resigns on moral grounds

ANI
Published : Jun 3, 2018, 12:40 pm IST
Updated : Jun 3, 2018, 12:40 pm IST

The party high command Rahul Gandhi is yet to respond to Patil's resignation.

Patil (69) had been the minister in the previous Siddaramiah government. (Photo: ANI)
 Patil (69) had been the minister in the previous Siddaramiah government. (Photo: ANI)

Bengaluru: Karnataka North Congress working President SR Patil on Sunday tendered his resignation on moral grounds owing to party's performance in recent assembly elections in the state.

Patil has sent his resignation letter to Congress President Rahul Gandhi.

The party high command Gandhi is yet to respond to Patil's resignation.

Patil (69) had been the minister in the previous Siddaramiah government. He served as the Minister for Infrastructure, information technology, biotechnology, science and technology, planning and statistics in the state government.

Tags: sr patil, karnataka assembly elections, rahul gandhi
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

MOST POPULAR

1

Huawei Watch 2 (2018) with eSIM support launched in China

2

Rishi Kapoor remembers father Raj Kapoor on death anniversary

3

6 steps to lose weight and still drink wine

4

Want to experience an actual wedding before watching VDW? Here’s your chance

5

India's 1st national sports university to be set up in Manipur

more

Editors' Picks

Sonakshi Sinha

Happy Birthday Sonakshi Sinha: A risk-taker with potential

Salman Khan with Zaheer Iqbal. (Photo: Twitter)

Salman Khan turns godfather again, launches Zaheer Iqbal; know more

Katrina Kaif at the IPL closing ceremony 2018. (Photo: Instagram)

Watch: Kamli Katrina does Swag Se Swagat with her dance at IPL closing ceremony

Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor at GQ Awards. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Watch: Did Deepika just invite Anil Kapoor for her and Ranveer’s wedding?

A still from Phir Hera Pheri

Hera Pheri 3 is on, and it’s expected to be Total Dhamaal with Akshay, Suniel, Paresh

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The team of ‘Race 3’ launched their much-anticipated song ‘Allah Duhai Hai’ at a grand event in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Allah Duhai Hai: Songs, dance and bonding for Salman's Race 3 team at gala

Ranbir Kapoor, along with Sonam Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Dia Mirza and others, was all smiles as they unveiled the trailer of ‘Sanju’ at an event on Wednesday.

Sanju trailer launch: Ranbir all smiles with Vicky, Sonam, Dia

The teams of ‘Veere Di Wedding’ and ‘Bhavesh Joshi’ were clicked during the promotions of their films in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

2 days to go: Veere Di Wedding, Bhavesh Joshi teams go out in full steam

Salman Khan launched his TV show ‘Dus Ka Dum’ at an event in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

After nearly a decade, Salman Khan is back to show his Power of 10

Harshvardhan Kapoor and Taapsee Pannu were snapped on a bike ride in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

What’s cooking? Harshvardhan takes Taapsee out on a ride in Mumbai

Bollywood stars dazzled in their best outfits at an event held by a leading fashion magazine in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Deepika, Hrithik, Sidharth, others glam it up in their stylish best at event

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham