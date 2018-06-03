The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Jun 03, 2018 | Last Update : 08:32 AM IST

India, All India

India's global prestige increased under Modi govt: Ravi Shankar Prasad

PTI
Published : Jun 3, 2018, 8:23 am IST
Updated : Jun 3, 2018, 8:23 am IST

Prasad was talking to reporters on the completion of four years of the Modi government and enumerated its various achievements.

Stating that the central government is committed to uplift of the poor, the minister said 31 crore Jan Dhan bank accounts were opened in the last four years. (Photo: File)
 Stating that the central government is committed to uplift of the poor, the minister said 31 crore Jan Dhan bank accounts were opened in the last four years. (Photo: File)

Muzaffarpur (Bihar): Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad Saturday said India's global prestige has increased during the four years of the Narendra Modi-led NDA government.

"India's global prestige has increased during the past four years of the Narendra Modi government. Modi ji is a global leader. India's viewpoint has been heard across the globe," Prasad said.

The union minister for law and justice, and electronics and information technology was talking to reporters on the completion of four years of the Modi government and enumerated its various achievements.

India is marching ahead confidently on the path of growth following the central government's initiatives taken in the past four years, the BJP leader said, adding that India's GDP has grown significantly with the country receiving the highest FDI proposals.

The central government has set up a number of IITs, IIMs and Kendriya Vidyalayas in the past four years, he said.

Stating that the central government is committed to uplift of the poor, the minister said 31 crore Jan Dhan bank accounts were opened in the last four years.

Tags: ravi shankar prasad, narendra modi, modi govt, global prestige
Location: India, Bihar, Muzaffarpur

MOST POPULAR

1

6 steps to lose weight and still drink wine

2

Want to experience an actual wedding before watching VDW? Here’s your chance

3

India's 1st national sports university to be set up in Manipur

4

Here are 3 ways human civilisation could go extinct

5

Woman born without vagina becomes first in world to have one made out of fish skin

more

Editors' Picks

Sonakshi Sinha

Happy Birthday Sonakshi Sinha: A risk-taker with potential

Salman Khan with Zaheer Iqbal. (Photo: Twitter)

Salman Khan turns godfather again, launches Zaheer Iqbal; know more

Katrina Kaif at the IPL closing ceremony 2018. (Photo: Instagram)

Watch: Kamli Katrina does Swag Se Swagat with her dance at IPL closing ceremony

Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor at GQ Awards. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Watch: Did Deepika just invite Anil Kapoor for her and Ranveer’s wedding?

A still from Phir Hera Pheri

Hera Pheri 3 is on, and it’s expected to be Total Dhamaal with Akshay, Suniel, Paresh

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The team of ‘Race 3’ launched their much-anticipated song ‘Allah Duhai Hai’ at a grand event in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Allah Duhai Hai: Songs, dance and bonding for Salman's Race 3 team at gala

Ranbir Kapoor, along with Sonam Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Dia Mirza and others, was all smiles as they unveiled the trailer of ‘Sanju’ at an event on Wednesday.

Sanju trailer launch: Ranbir all smiles with Vicky, Sonam, Dia

The teams of ‘Veere Di Wedding’ and ‘Bhavesh Joshi’ were clicked during the promotions of their films in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

2 days to go: Veere Di Wedding, Bhavesh Joshi teams go out in full steam

Salman Khan launched his TV show ‘Dus Ka Dum’ at an event in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

After nearly a decade, Salman Khan is back to show his Power of 10

Harshvardhan Kapoor and Taapsee Pannu were snapped on a bike ride in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

What’s cooking? Harshvardhan takes Taapsee out on a ride in Mumbai

Bollywood stars dazzled in their best outfits at an event held by a leading fashion magazine in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Deepika, Hrithik, Sidharth, others glam it up in their stylish best at event

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham