India successfully test-fires Agni-5 nuclear-capable ballistic missile

PTI
Published : Jun 3, 2018, 11:54 am IST
Updated : Jun 3, 2018, 11:53 am IST

This was the sixth trial of the state-of-the-art Agni-5. The missile covered its full distance during the trial which was a total success.

The surface-to-surface missile was launched with the help of a mobile launcher from launch pad-4 of the Integrated Test Range (ITR) at Dr Abdul Kalam Island in the Bay of Bengal at 9.48 am, defence sources said. (Photo: PTI | Representational)
 The surface-to-surface missile was launched with the help of a mobile launcher from launch pad-4 of the Integrated Test Range (ITR) at Dr Abdul Kalam Island in the Bay of Bengal at 9.48 am, defence sources said. (Photo: PTI | Representational)

Balasore (Odisha): India on Sunday successfully test-fired it’s indigenously developed nuclear capable Long Range Ballistic Missile Agni-5 with a strike range of 5,000 km from Dr Abdul Kalam Island off the Odisha coast.

The surface-to-surface missile was launched with the help of a mobile launcher from launch pad-4 of the Integrated Test Range (ITR) at Dr Abdul Kalam Island in the Bay of Bengal at 9.48 am, defence sources said.

This was the sixth trial of the state-of-the-art Agni-5. The missile covered its full distance during the trial which was a total success, they said.

"The flight performance of the missile was tracked and monitored by radars, tracking instruments and observation stations all through the mission," the sources said.

Unlike other missiles of the series, Agni-5 is the most advanced with new technologies in terms of navigation and guidance, warhead and engine, said a Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) official.

Tags: nuclear missile, dr abdul kalam island, agni-5, defence research and development organisation
Location: India, Odisha, Balasore

