

India has set example by committing to beat plastic pollution: UN

PTI
Published : Jun 3, 2018, 10:38 am IST
The event was organised by New Delhi Social Workers Association and the United Nations Environment Programme.

Dia Mirza, actress and UN Environment Goodwill Ambassador for India, said plastics have become an 'essential part of our lives'. (Photo: Representational | File)
New Delhi: India has set an example on the world stage by committing to beat plastic pollution and showcased best practices and innovations to overcome the challenge, a senior United Nations official said Saturday.

Speaking ahead of the World Environment Day on June 5, to which India is the global host, Naysan Sahba, director of the UN Environment Programme's Division of Communications and Public Information, said India is "very active" in tackling issues related to environmental pollution.

He commended India's commitment in overcoming the challenge of plastic pollution. India has set an example in beating plastic pollution at the world stage by showcasing best practices and innovations, he told PTI.

"India is a very vocal, very proactive member of the UN Environment Assembly that governs the UN environment programme. India is very active in tackling issues related to environmental pollution and its initiative to be the global host for the World Environment Day shows India's commitment to (beat) the challenge," he said.

He urged people to avoid consumption of single-use disposable plastics. "Plastics per say are not the problem but single-use disposable plastics are the issue as have very little value and a very linear approach to the economy," Sahba said on the sidelines of a discussion on finding ways to create awareness about the environment and related issues.

He said there is an urgent need to improve waste management processes and scale up the search for alternatives.

Dia Mirza, actress and UN Environment Goodwill Ambassador for India, said plastics have become an "essential part of our lives". She said plastics that are not disposed of properly create an issue.

NDSWA president Gaurav Grover said: "There is a need to create awareness on ways to reduce the use of single-use disposable plastics... The World Environment Day is just a wake-up call for all of us to work for our environment".

