The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Jun 03, 2018 | Last Update : 10:01 AM IST

India, All India

Driving licenses issued to 2 dead persons in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura

PTI
Published : Jun 3, 2018, 9:33 am IST
Updated : Jun 3, 2018, 9:32 am IST

The Mathura ARTO office has been in the spot on several occasions for preparing bogus documents.

A bogus driving license was allegedly issued in the name of lone captured 26/11 terrorist Ajmal Kasab by the government transport office in Mathura when he was in jail.(Photo: Representational | File)
 A bogus driving license was allegedly issued in the name of lone captured 26/11 terrorist Ajmal Kasab by the government transport office in Mathura when he was in jail.(Photo: Representational | File)

Mathura: In a case of bungling, the government transport office in Mathura has issued driving licenses to two dead persons, even as the Assistant Regional Transport Officer or ARTO claimed to have served a show cause notice to the clerk concerned. As per records, Chetram Jadon, a resident of Jaisinghpura under Govind Nagar police station limits, was issued a learning driving license on March 22, 2018 even though he died on July 9 in 2017 after meeting with an accident around two months ago, on May 7.

Similarly, Virendra, a Mohalla Masani resident died on November 26 in 2017 after being run over by a truck near Kurkanda curve under Farah police station limits. He was issued a permanent driving license on April 19, 2018.

"Show cause notice is being served to concerning clerk, who has avoided to take it by taking leave," Babita Verma, Assistant Regional Transport Officer or ARTO said when asked how the licenses of dead person were issued.

She said a letter is being sent to the Regional Transport officer, Agra, requesting him to set up a committee to probe the mistake.

The Mathura ARTO office has been in the spot on several occasions for preparing bogus documents.

A bogus driving license was allegedly issued in the name of lone captured 26/11 terrorist Ajmal Kasab by the government transport office in Mathura when he was in jail.

Bogus driving licenses were also allegedly unearthed during recruitment in DTC as no record of the licenses issued was available with the ARTO office.

Tags: assistant regional transport officer, bogus driving license, crime, dtc
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Mathura

MOST POPULAR

1

6 steps to lose weight and still drink wine

2

Want to experience an actual wedding before watching VDW? Here’s your chance

3

India's 1st national sports university to be set up in Manipur

4

Here are 3 ways human civilisation could go extinct

5

Woman born without vagina becomes first in world to have one made out of fish skin

more

Editors' Picks

Sonakshi Sinha

Happy Birthday Sonakshi Sinha: A risk-taker with potential

Salman Khan with Zaheer Iqbal. (Photo: Twitter)

Salman Khan turns godfather again, launches Zaheer Iqbal; know more

Katrina Kaif at the IPL closing ceremony 2018. (Photo: Instagram)

Watch: Kamli Katrina does Swag Se Swagat with her dance at IPL closing ceremony

Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor at GQ Awards. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Watch: Did Deepika just invite Anil Kapoor for her and Ranveer’s wedding?

A still from Phir Hera Pheri

Hera Pheri 3 is on, and it’s expected to be Total Dhamaal with Akshay, Suniel, Paresh

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The team of ‘Race 3’ launched their much-anticipated song ‘Allah Duhai Hai’ at a grand event in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Allah Duhai Hai: Songs, dance and bonding for Salman's Race 3 team at gala

Ranbir Kapoor, along with Sonam Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Dia Mirza and others, was all smiles as they unveiled the trailer of ‘Sanju’ at an event on Wednesday.

Sanju trailer launch: Ranbir all smiles with Vicky, Sonam, Dia

The teams of ‘Veere Di Wedding’ and ‘Bhavesh Joshi’ were clicked during the promotions of their films in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

2 days to go: Veere Di Wedding, Bhavesh Joshi teams go out in full steam

Salman Khan launched his TV show ‘Dus Ka Dum’ at an event in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

After nearly a decade, Salman Khan is back to show his Power of 10

Harshvardhan Kapoor and Taapsee Pannu were snapped on a bike ride in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

What’s cooking? Harshvardhan takes Taapsee out on a ride in Mumbai

Bollywood stars dazzled in their best outfits at an event held by a leading fashion magazine in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Deepika, Hrithik, Sidharth, others glam it up in their stylish best at event

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham