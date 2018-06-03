BJP worker found hanging in Bengal’s Purulia committed suicide: Police

'Postmortem reports, which states 'death due to asphyxia, hanging ante mortem and suicidal ingestion', police said.

Dulal Kumar, who went missing on Friday, was found hanging by a pole in Dabha village of Purulia's Balarampur. (Facebook | Screengrab | Kailash Vijayvargiya)

Mumbai: The post-mortem report of a BJP worker who was found hanging in West Bengal's Purulia district on Saturday suggests that he committed suicide, police said on Sunday.

“We received postmortem reports, which states 'death due to asphyxia, hanging ante mortem and suicidal ingestion'. We're taking formal action,” news agency ANI quoted Akash Magharia, Purulia’s newly-appointed Superintendent of Police (SP), as saying.

Dulal Kumar was found hanging from a power transmission tower near the fields in Dava village early on Saturday morning.

“Other case (Trilochan Mahato) is heading in the right direction too. State government has handed it over to the CID,” Magharia added.

Magharia took charge after the government transferred SP Joy Biswas following the death of two BJP workers - Dulal Kumar and Trilochan Mahato in mysterious circumstances within four days.

The BJP has termed the killings as “political murders” and demanded a CBI inquiry into the incidents.

Life in Purulia district got partially affected as the BJP called a 12-hour shutdown to protest the alleged murder of Dulal Kumar.

The BJP alleged that the ruling-Trinamool Congress was behind the incident.

Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress (TMC) has denied any kind of involvement in the deaths of the two BJP workers and has pointed fingers at the Maoists and also at the turf war between the BJP and the Bajrang Dal.