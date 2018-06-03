The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Jun 03, 2018 | Last Update : 05:53 PM IST

India, All India

BJP involved in mass duplication of voter entries in Madhya Pradesh, claims Congress

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jun 3, 2018, 5:49 pm IST
Updated : Jun 3, 2018, 5:49 pm IST

Congress has asked poll panel to take action against all those officers who have abetted in the preparation of doctored electoral rolls.

Madhya Pradesh State Congress Committee chief Kamal Nath said, 'We've provided evidence to the Election Commission that there are approximately 60 lakh fake voters registered in the voting list.' (Photo: File/PTI)
  Madhya Pradesh State Congress Committee chief Kamal Nath said, 'We've provided evidence to the Election Commission that there are approximately 60 lakh fake voters registered in the voting list.' (Photo: File/PTI)

Mumbai: The Congress on Sunday claimed that the BJP was involved in mass duplication of voter entries in the electoral rolls of Madhya Pradesh for Assembly election, 2019.

Blaming the BJP-led government in the state for the alleged irregularities in the state voter rolls, Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia questioned how the number of voters increased by 40 per cent when the population in the state only increased by 24 per cent in the last 10 years.

“This has been done by the BJP. How is it possible that population increased by 24 per cent in 10 years but number of voters increased by 40 per cent? We scrutinised list in all constituencies, 1 voter is registered in 26 lists, there are similar cases in other places too,” Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

Madhya Pradesh State Congress Committee chief Kamal Nath said, “We've provided evidence to the Election Commission that there are approximately 60 lakh fake voters registered in the voting list. These names have been deliberately registered in the list. Ye prashasanik laparvaahi nahi prashasanik durupyog hai (This is not an administrative carelessness, but misuse of administration).”

The Congress demanded the Election Commission to prepare new electoral rolls after removing all duplicate entries and direct election officers to furnish affidavit and certificate verifying all entries.

The party has also asked the poll panel to take action against all those officers who have breached their official duties and have abetted in the preparation of doctored electoral rolls.

Tags: congress, bjp, voters duplication, madhya pradesh assembly polls, jyotiraditya scindia, kamal nath
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Huawei Watch 2 (2018) with eSIM support launched in China

2

Rishi Kapoor remembers father Raj Kapoor on death anniversary

3

6 steps to lose weight and still drink wine

4

Want to experience an actual wedding before watching VDW? Here’s your chance

5

India's 1st national sports university to be set up in Manipur

more

Editors' Picks

A still from 'Sanju' song 'Badhiya'.

Sanju song Badhiya: Did you notice Padmaavat actor Jim Sarbh in the song?

Sonakshi Sinha

Happy Birthday Sonakshi Sinha: A risk-taker with potential

Salman Khan with Zaheer Iqbal. (Photo: Twitter)

Salman Khan turns godfather again, launches Zaheer Iqbal; know more

Katrina Kaif at the IPL closing ceremony 2018. (Photo: Instagram)

Watch: Kamli Katrina does Swag Se Swagat with her dance at IPL closing ceremony

Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor at GQ Awards. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Watch: Did Deepika just invite Anil Kapoor for her and Ranveer’s wedding?

more

ALSO FROMLife

From lion cubs making their first appearance in a zoo, to a panda with a shocked expression, pair of moose fighting and a dog being rescued, here are animals who grabbed headlines this week. (Photos: AP)

Here are animlas who grabbed headlines this week

The horses are known as the Dülmen pony - a prized breed and also Europe's last remaining wild horses. Only once a year they have direct contact with humans when the young stallions are caught from the flock, that was first mentioned in chronicles 700 years ago. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Europe's last remaining wild horses

In a tiny Cairo workshop, Mohamed Fawzi Bakkar designs and builds marionettes from scratch, hoping to revive a traditional art. (Photos: AP)

Marionette maker from Egypt on a quest to revive dying art form

The Monastery of Fitero is a Cistercian monastery located at Fitero, Navarre, Spain, on the banks of the Alhama River. (Photos: AP)

Devotees dress up to participate in the Fitero pilgrimage honouring Virgin Mary

From wild horses in Australia to lions licking ice in Pakistan and one-horned rhinos in India, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

The River Ganges is considered to be the most sacred and holiest of rivers for Hindus. (Photos: AP/ PTI)

Hindus worship the mighty Ganga across India

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham