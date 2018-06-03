BJP involved in mass duplication of voter entries in Madhya Pradesh, claims Congress

Congress has asked poll panel to take action against all those officers who have abetted in the preparation of doctored electoral rolls.

Mumbai: The Congress on Sunday claimed that the BJP was involved in mass duplication of voter entries in the electoral rolls of Madhya Pradesh for Assembly election, 2019.

Blaming the BJP-led government in the state for the alleged irregularities in the state voter rolls, Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia questioned how the number of voters increased by 40 per cent when the population in the state only increased by 24 per cent in the last 10 years.

“This has been done by the BJP. How is it possible that population increased by 24 per cent in 10 years but number of voters increased by 40 per cent? We scrutinised list in all constituencies, 1 voter is registered in 26 lists, there are similar cases in other places too,” Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

Madhya Pradesh State Congress Committee chief Kamal Nath said, “We've provided evidence to the Election Commission that there are approximately 60 lakh fake voters registered in the voting list. These names have been deliberately registered in the list. Ye prashasanik laparvaahi nahi prashasanik durupyog hai (This is not an administrative carelessness, but misuse of administration).”

The Congress demanded the Election Commission to prepare new electoral rolls after removing all duplicate entries and direct election officers to furnish affidavit and certificate verifying all entries.

The party has also asked the poll panel to take action against all those officers who have breached their official duties and have abetted in the preparation of doctored electoral rolls.