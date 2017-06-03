Shashi Shekar Vempati is new Prasar Bharati CEO

He has also worked in Infosys for more than a decade as Product Strategist.

New Delhi: Shashi Shekhar Vempati has been appointed as the chief executive officer (CEO) of Prasar Bharati for a period of five years from the date of assumption of office.

The appointment was made on the recommendation of the three-member committee headed by vice-president, and consisting of chairman, Press Council of India and the President’s nominee secretary information and broadcasting, an official statement said. Mr Vempati is currently serving as a member (part time) of the Prasar Bharati Board since Februry 2016.

As part-time member of the Prasar Bharati Board, Mr Vempati served as the chairman of Audit Committee, Member of Finance and Accounts Committee, Technology Committee, Sports Rights Committee and HR Committee.

An alumnus of IIT Bombay, Mr Vempati has over two decades of experience as a technocrat with specialisation in the areas of corporate management, technology consulting and digital media. He has also worked in Infosys for more than a decade as Product Strategist.