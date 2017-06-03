The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Jun 03, 2017 | Last Update : 03:39 PM IST

India, All India

Lucknow: UP minister's guard carries gun during MRI scan, ruins machine

ANI
Published : Jun 3, 2017, 2:58 pm IST
Updated : Jun 3, 2017, 2:59 pm IST

The magnetic field around the machine pulled up the loaded pistol and damaged the machine which was worth crores.

The magnetic field around the machine pulled up the loaded pistol and damaged the machine which was worth crores. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
 The magnetic field around the machine pulled up the loaded pistol and damaged the machine which was worth crores. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Lucknow: In a bizarre incident, Uttar Pradesh Textile minister Satyadev Pachauri's security guard tried to get a Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scan with his weapon still on him. The result was hysterical yet serious.

During the scan at Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences in Lucknow, his pistol managed to get wrested from his body and get stuck on the machine itself.

The magnetic field around the machine pulled up the loaded pistol and damaged the machine which was worth crores.

However, it has been made clear that the basic instruction was ignored by the guard as he entered the MRI chamber with the pistol.

According to reports, the cost of repairing the 5-crore machine will come around Rs 40-50 lakh.

Tags: lucknow, gun, satyadev pachauri, ram manohar lohia, pistol
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

MOST POPULAR

1

Shahid Kapoor shares first video of daughter Misha and it's too adorable!

2

Apple set to expand Siri, taking different route from Amazon's Alexa

3

Pak baby receives 4-month medical visa for heart surgery in India

4

South African living museum to reflect Mahatma Gandhi’s contribution, Indian history

5

Samsung Galaxy S8+ now available with 6GB RAM

more

Editors' Picks

The hack was performed using an infrared photo of the eye with a simple contact lens over it.

Hackers break Samsung Galaxy S8’s strong iris scanning security with great ease

Rohit Sharma recently captained Mumbai Indians to a record third Indian Premier League title. (Photo: AFP)

Rohit Sharma to be Virat Kohli’s Team India deputy in ICC Champions Trophy?

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Artist Visothkakvei from Cambodia adds different elements like photoshop while playing with dimensions to create amazing art on paper. (Photo: Instagram/Visothkakvei)

Cambodian artist creates unique life-like 3D doodles

Artist Masayoshi Matsumoto makes unique animal creations using colourful balloons. (Photo: Facebook/Masayoshi Matsumoto)

Artist creates mind-boggling animals out of balloons

The Vivid Sydney Festival of light, music and ideas is celebrated annually by Australians and artists around the world. (Photo: Instagram/AFP/AP)

Australians celebrate light, music and ideas at Vivid Sydney Festival

Rotterdam-based artist Stephan Brusche re-creates popular characters into art on bananas with fruit doodles. (Photo: Instagram/StephanBrusche)

Artist recreates amazing popular fictional characters on bananas

Three-year-old Scout Penelope dresses up as popular women to help her grandmother in her fight with cancer in the past year. (Photo: Instagram/ScoutPenelope)

Girl dresses up as famous people to help grandma fight cancer

Muslim devotees around the world prepare for the holy month of Ramadan in Malaysia, Pakistan, Palestine and Egypt among other countries. (Photo: AP)

Devotees mark the commencement of the holy month of Ramadan

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham