↑ Grab this Headline Animator

J&K: Militants attack Army envoy at Anantnag, 1 jawan killed

Published : Jun 3, 2017, 12:59 pm IST
Updated : Jun 3, 2017, 1:21 pm IST

The convoy was moving from Udhampur to Srinagar when it was fired upon by terrorists.

Two of the four injured are critical. (Photo: ANI Twitter)
Srinagar: One Army personnel was killed and five were injured in an attack by militants on Army convoy that took place at Anantnag’s Qazigund in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday. Two of the five injured are critical.

The Indian Army posts are retaliating strongly and effectively. The firing is presently underway.

Earlier in the day, the Pakistan Army had initiated indiscriminate firing along the LoC in Krishna Ghati sector after a fresh provocation in Poonch. The Poonch incident had started on Friday night at around 11 pm and at least one civilian was injured in the same.

Meanwhile on Thursday, two civilians were injured in shelling by Pakistan at Krishna Ghati sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Pakistani Army had initiated indiscriminate firing of small arms, automatics, 82 mm and 120 mm mortars along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Naushera and Krishna Ghati sectors to which the Indian Army posts retaliated strongly and effectively.

