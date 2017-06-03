The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Jun 03, 2017 | Last Update : 03:39 PM IST

India, All India

I sit on floor, no special arrangements required for my visit: Yogi

ANI
Published : Jun 3, 2017, 2:43 pm IST
Updated : Jun 3, 2017, 2:43 pm IST

There were reports that the administration provided soap and shampoo to members of a schedule caste community ahead of visit by Adityanath.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (Photo: File)
  Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (Photo: File)

Lucknow: "We are people who sit on the floor," Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has told officials while directing them not to make special arrangements when he tours the state.

"Honouring the people of the state is in fact the honour of the chief minister," Adityanath told officials on Friday.

"No special arrangements should be made for me during visits, inspections and other programmes... we are people who sit on the floor," the chief minister said.

The directive comes amid reports that a window AC, sofa and a carpet were given to martyred BSF head constable Prem Sagar's family in Deoria when the chief minister had called on them.

The family said they were taken aback when authorities removed the air conditioner, sofa and carpet soon after the chief minister left their place.

"Officials took away the carpet, sofa and AC soon after Adityanath left our residence," Dayasagar, the martyr's brother, was quoted as saying.

There was, however, no official word on it.

There were also reports that the Kushinagar administration provided soap and shampoo to members of the Scheduled Caste Mushahar community ahead of a visit by Adityanath. They were reportedly asked to meet the chief minister after a proper bath.

Tags: yogi adityanath, chief minister tour, kushinagar administration
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

MOST POPULAR

1

Shahid Kapoor shares first video of daughter Misha and it's too adorable!

2

Apple set to expand Siri, taking different route from Amazon's Alexa

3

Pak baby receives 4-month medical visa for heart surgery in India

4

South African living museum to reflect Mahatma Gandhi’s contribution, Indian history

5

Samsung Galaxy S8+ now available with 6GB RAM

more

Editors' Picks

The hack was performed using an infrared photo of the eye with a simple contact lens over it.

Hackers break Samsung Galaxy S8’s strong iris scanning security with great ease

Rohit Sharma recently captained Mumbai Indians to a record third Indian Premier League title. (Photo: AFP)

Rohit Sharma to be Virat Kohli’s Team India deputy in ICC Champions Trophy?

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Deepika Padukone made a stunning debut at the Cannes film festival in France on Wednesday and here we capture her best moments from Mumbai to Cannes in pictures.

Deepika Padukone is turning heads and having a ball at Cannes

Arjun Kapoor and Mohit Suri were spotted at the screening of their film 'Half Girlfriend' while Irrfan Khan and the team of 'Hindi Medium' also held a screening in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Screening time! Half Girlfriend and Hindi Medium teams watch their films

Akshay Kumar made an appearance for Maharashtra Government's 'Transform Maharashtra' event while Gauri Khan designed and inaugurated an art sculpture in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay supports Government initiative, Gauri designs sculpture on Maharashtra Day

After Salman Khan had launched the autobiography of Asha Parekh. 'The Hit Girl', in Munbai few days back, Aamir Khan also unveiled the book along with Shatrughan Sinha in Delhi on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

After Salman, now Aamir launches Asha Parekh's autobiography

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham