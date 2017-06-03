The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Jun 03, 2017 | Last Update : 09:36 AM IST

India, All India

EVM Hackathon today; U'khand HC says won't allow criticism of machines

PTI
Published : Jun 3, 2017, 9:15 am IST
Updated : Jun 3, 2017, 9:15 am IST

The court pointed out that the work to build EVM machines is done by government agencies and the EC is a constitutional body. 

(Photo: Representational/File)
 (Photo: Representational/File)

Nainital: The Uttarakhand High Court on Friday dismissed a petition challenging the constitutionality of the Election Commission's EVM challenge to be held on Saturday saying there is no scope to doubt the fair working of the voting machines. 

Rejecting a PIL filed by a state Congress leader challenging the constitutional correctness of the EC move, a division bench of justices Rajeev Sharma and Sharad Sharma gave the green signal to the EVM challenge.

Allowing the Election Commission to go forward with the EVM challenge, the court instructed that as a form of greater good of the public, all national, state and other political parties, NGOs and individuals, electronic media, press, radio, social media, and other platforms have been barred from criticising the use of EVMs in the recent state assembly elections until the decision of election related petitions are pending in the court of law. 

The bench said that the Election Commission has been subjected to much negative speculation after successfully organising a free and fair election. 

The court pointed out that the work to build EVM machines is done by government agencies and the Election Commission is a constitutional body. 

Thus there is no scope to doubt the fair working of the EVMs and hence, the organisation of a demonstration/challenge tomorrow must be left to the discretion of the Election Commission at best. 

Petitioner Ramesh Pande had contended that the EC's move was in contravention of Article 324 of the Constitution and was therefore ultra vires. 

As per section 80 (a) of the Representation of the People Act, only the high court had the prerogative to organise a hackathon like this, he had said.

Tags: uttarakhand high court, evm challenge, election commission (ec)
Location: India, Uttarakhand, Dehradun

MOST POPULAR

1

Pak baby receives 4-month medical visa for heart surgery in India

2

South African living museum to reflect Mahatma Gandhi’s contribution, Indian history

3

Samsung Galaxy S8+ now available with 6GB RAM

4

Fraud At 8,848 Metres: Are Mount Everest ascents too easy to fake?

5

Social media reacts to NBC reporter asking Modi ‘are you on Twitter’

more

Editors' Picks

The hack was performed using an infrared photo of the eye with a simple contact lens over it.

Hackers break Samsung Galaxy S8’s strong iris scanning security with great ease

Rohit Sharma recently captained Mumbai Indians to a record third Indian Premier League title. (Photo: AFP)

Rohit Sharma to be Virat Kohli’s Team India deputy in ICC Champions Trophy?

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

more

ALSO FROMSports Gallery

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham