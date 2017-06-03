The Asian Age | News

EVM Hackathon: NCP, CPI(M) opt out of challenge, says CEC

Jun 3, 2017
Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
New Delhi: Hours after the Election Commission held the EVM hackathon challenge in New Delhi on Saturday, Nasim Zaidi, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) said that CPM and NCP team did not want to participate in the challenge.

While CPM said they wish to understand the EVM process and suggested that the Commission should hold such demonstrations and awareness sessions proactively, NCP said that they were interested in participating in an academic exercise, Zaidi added.

Speaking on NCP’s allegation about faulty EVMs during Maharashtra civic polls, Zaidi said, “NCP mentioned that source of their doubts has been alleged problems with EVMs during municipal elections in Maharashtra. Commission clarified that EVMs used by state Election Commission, Maharashtra for urban local body elections do not belong to EC.”

Earlier, there were reports of widespread allegations that electronic voting machines had been tampered with during civic polls.

He also explained why the NCP team wanted to opt out of the challenge. “NCP team expressed willingness to opt out requesting ECI should evolve system which clearly distinguishes ECI EVMs from State EC EVMs,” he said.

The EVM challenge began on Saturday morning with a detailed demonstration of the security features of the machines in which NCP and CPIM were the only two parties that participated, out of the 49 who were invited.

Each party's respresentative was given four machines and a period of four hours to hack into it. The machines used had been brought from Punjab, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh where recent Assembly elections were held.

