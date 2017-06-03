Centre extends Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi's term

The extension order will be valid until further orders.

New Delhi: The Appointments Committee of the Union Cabinet on Saturday extended the terms of Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi, Solicitor General Ranjit Kumar and Additional Solicitor Generals (ASGs).

The Additional Solicitor Generals who have been given extension are, Pinky Anand, Maninder Singh, P. S. Patwalia, Tushar Mehta and P. S Narsimha.

Mukul Rohatgi was appointed as the new AG in May 2014.

In 1999, he was appointed as the ASG for the erstwhile Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led government.