Saturday, Jun 03, 2017 | Last Update : 08:12 PM IST

India, All India

Centre extends Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi's term

ANI
Published : Jun 3, 2017, 7:10 pm IST
Updated : Jun 3, 2017, 7:11 pm IST

Attorney-General Mukul Rohatgi. (Photo: PTI)
 Attorney-General Mukul Rohatgi. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Appointments Committee of the Union Cabinet on Saturday extended the terms of Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi, Solicitor General Ranjit Kumar and Additional Solicitor Generals (ASGs).

The extension order will be valid until further orders.

The Additional Solicitor Generals who have been given extension are, Pinky Anand, Maninder Singh, P. S. Patwalia, Tushar Mehta and P. S Narsimha.

Mukul Rohatgi was appointed as the new AG in May 2014.

In 1999, he was appointed as the ASG for the erstwhile Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led government.

