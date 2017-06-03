The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Jun 03, 2017 | Last Update : 08:05 AM IST

India, All India

CBSE Board class 10 examination results to be announced today

PTI
Published : Jun 3, 2017, 7:49 am IST
Updated : Jun 3, 2017, 7:51 am IST

On May 28, the board had declared the results for class XII which had seen a dip of over one per cent in the pass percentage.

A total of 16,67,573 candidates had appeared for the exam this year. (Photo: Representational Image)
 A total of 16,67,573 candidates had appeared for the exam this year. (Photo: Representational Image)

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce results for the class X examination on Saturday.

"The results will be announced on June 3 at forenoon," a senior CBSE official said.

A total of 16,67,573 candidates had appeared for the exam this year.

On May 28, the board had declared the results for class XII which had seen a dip of over one per cent in the pass percentage.

The results will be announced at cbseresults.nic.in

Tags: cbse board, class 10 results 2017, cbseresults.nic.in

MOST POPULAR

1

Pak baby receives 4-month medical visa for heart surgery in India

2

South African living museum to reflect Mahatma Gandhi’s contribution, Indian history

3

Samsung Galaxy S8+ now available with 6GB RAM

4

Fraud At 8,848 Metres: Are Mount Everest ascents too easy to fake?

5

Social media reacts to NBC reporter asking Modi ‘are you on Twitter’

more

Editors' Picks

The hack was performed using an infrared photo of the eye with a simple contact lens over it.

Hackers break Samsung Galaxy S8’s strong iris scanning security with great ease

Rohit Sharma recently captained Mumbai Indians to a record third Indian Premier League title. (Photo: AFP)

Rohit Sharma to be Virat Kohli’s Team India deputy in ICC Champions Trophy?

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

more

ALSO FROMSports Gallery

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham