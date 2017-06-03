CBSE Board class 10 examination results to be announced today

On May 28, the board had declared the results for class XII which had seen a dip of over one per cent in the pass percentage.

A total of 16,67,573 candidates had appeared for the exam this year. (Photo: Representational Image)

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce results for the class X examination on Saturday.

"The results will be announced on June 3 at forenoon," a senior CBSE official said.

The results will be announced at cbseresults.nic.in