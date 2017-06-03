The Asian Age | News

Saturday, Jun 03, 2017

India, All India

Bhanwari Devi murder: Mastermind nabbed from MP after 6 years

ANI
Published : Jun 3, 2017, 5:03 pm IST
Updated : Jun 3, 2017, 5:05 pm IST

Bishnoi was arrested from a house near the banks of river Narmada, police said.

Bhanwari Devi. (Photo: File/PTI)
 Bhanwari Devi. (Photo: File/PTI)

Jaipur: After four-months of sustained tracking, the Rajasthan Police has arrested Indira Bishnoi, the alleged mastermind in the 2011 Bhanwari Devi abduction-murder case from Madhya Pradesh's Dewas district.

Confirming Indira Bishnoi's arrest, Jaipur Range Inspector General of Police Biju George told ANI that Bishnoi was arrested from a house near the banks of river Narmada.

"We had clear proof developed by the ATS Udaipur. This development took 2 to 3 months as initially we had vague information. By short listing and after thorough preparations, we nabbed the criminal from a village near Narmada river. She was living there since 2011. Further investigation will be carried by the CBI," he added.

Bishnoi, who masterminded the controversial auxiliary nurse midwife's (ANM) abduction and murder in September 2011 had a bounty of Rs 5 lakh on her head announced by the CBI since 2012.

The local court in Jodhpur had also declared Indira Bishnoi an absconder in the case.

The CBI probe of the case revealed that it was Indira Bishnoi whose sleaze CD featuring then Rajasthan minister Mahipal Singh Maderna had leaked in the public domain, causing major political embarrassment to the then Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in Rajasthan.

Tags: bhanwari devi murder, mastermind nabbed from mp, indira bishnoi, jaipur, biju george, crime
Location: India, Rajasthan, Jaipur

