The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, May 03, 2018 | Last Update : 01:34 PM IST

India, All India

Teen commits suicide after she was gang-raped by 8 men near Gurgaon

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : May 3, 2018, 1:03 pm IST
Updated : May 3, 2018, 1:04 pm IST

Cases have been lodged against the accused under the POCSO Act, however, no arrests have been made as yet.

The accused had reportedly threatened her with dire consequences if she named them said the neighbours, who claim all of them are from
 The accused had reportedly threatened her with dire consequences if she named them said the neighbours, who claim all of them are from "influential families" in the area. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Gurgaon: A 17-year-old girl committed suicide after she was allegedly gang-raped by eight men at Nuh near Gurgaon. 

Speaking to ANI, DSP Virendra Singh said, "An FIR was lodged after we received a complaint on Tuesday night that a girl was kidnapped from her home and taken to a secluded place and gang-raped. Later they left her in an unconscious state on the roadside."

An abandoned motorcycle was also seized by the police, which they believe may have been used by the accused. 

According to an NDTV report, the teenager was alone at home when the accused kidnapped her and took her to a secluded location, said the teenager's family. 

The girl's father told news agency ANI that one of their relatives had died and the family had gone to offer condolences. 

Around 2.30 am, when the family returned, their daughter was not to be seen at home. After a search in the neighbourhood, the girl was found unconscious on the roadside, the family said.

On Wednesday morning, the girl informed her parents that the men had forcefully taken her to a nearby location and gang-raped her. The victim also named four of the eight accused, said her parents. 

However, in the afternoon, the girl reportedly went to the toilet and committed suicide. 

The accused had reportedly threatened her with dire consequences if she named them said the neighbours, who claim all of them are from "influential families" in the area. 

Cases have been lodged against the four accused under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. However, no arrests have been made in the case despite names of the accused being mentioned in the FIR.

Tags: crime against women, gang rape, pocso act
Location: India, Haryana, Gurgaon

MOST POPULAR

1

I don't know that there would be a 'Deadpool 3': Ryan Reynolds

2

Watch: Video suggests water from train toilet being used in tea cans, vendor fined

3

Way one sees colour depends upon language they speak, says study

4

Love meets election fever: Iraqi man uses poll campaign to win back ex-fiancée

5

Ex-couple Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid are back together

more

Editors' Picks

Ranbir Kapoor on 'Sanju' new poster.

Sanju new poster: Sanjay Dutt, oops Ranbir Kapoor, is intense as the 90s bad boy

Anushka Sharma in a still from 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil'.

Happy Birthday Anushka Sharma: The woman with one life, many roles

Poster of 'Kalank'.

This member of Nawab family joins Kalank team Varun, Alia, Sanjay, Madhuri

'Daas Dev' trailer launch.

Daas Dev: Richa, Aditi’s cold war affects promotions; Sudhir ignores film for London

Farah Khan on the sets of 'Dhadak' with Ishaan Khatter and Sridevi's daughter Janhvi.

Janhvi Kapoor steps into mom Sridevi’s shoes for Sonam Kapoor’s wedding?

more

ALSO FROMLife

Hundreds of indigenous Brazilians are setting up camp in the nation's capital for a week of speeches, protests and celebrations as they lobby the government to protect their rights.( Photo: AP)

Indigenous Brazilians use rituals to protest against land threats

Men and women around the globe reveal the jobs that are becoming increasingly rare, particularly as technology transforms societies. (Photo: AFP)

Labour Day: Disappearing jobs of yesterday

From the death of polar bear Inuka to first time two Andean bear babies see outside world, here are animals who were in news this week. (Photos: AP/ PTI)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

On the day of Sant Jordi, people give one another a rose or a book. The Generalitat in Plaça de Sant Jaume is open to the public and there is a large rose market in the palace and around it, where people can buy both books and roses. (Photo: AP)

Saint Jordi Day: Celebrating love, flowers and books in Spain

Duchess of Cambridge gave birth to healthy baby boy — a third child for Kate and Prince William and fifth in line to the British throne. (Photos: AP)

Royal Birth: Prince Willam and Kate Middleton welcome healthy baby boy

Commonly referred to as the Water Festival, Maha Thingyan allows people to celebrate the Burmese New Year. (Photos: AP)

Myanmar Water Festival: Revelers celebrate descent of Thagyamin to Earth.

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham