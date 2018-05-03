The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, May 03, 2018 | Last Update : 05:07 PM IST

India, All India

Woman officer’s death in Kasauli due to non-implementation of laws: SC

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : May 3, 2018, 3:44 pm IST
Updated : May 3, 2018, 4:38 pm IST

SC seeks status of probe in Kasauli case in which a woman govt official was shot dead allegedly by a hotelier during demolition drive.

The Supreme Court asked the Himachal Pradesh government to apprise the court about the steps taken to ensure that no unauthorised construction is done in the entire state. (Photo:File)
  The Supreme Court asked the Himachal Pradesh government to apprise the court about the steps taken to ensure that no unauthorised construction is done in the entire state. (Photo:File)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday sought status of probe in Kasauli incident in which a woman government official was shot dead allegedly by a hotelier during demolition drive.

The apex court further said that the “unfortunate death” of the government was due to “non-implementation of law” related to unauthorised constructions.

Also Read: Woman officer incharge of demolition shot dead by Himachal hotelier

A bench comprising Justices Madan B Lokur and Deepak Gupta also asked the Himachal Pradesh government to apprise the court about the steps taken to ensure that no unauthorised construction is done in the entire state.

The top court also asked the state government to inform it about status of implementation of its order to demolish illegal constructions at 13 hotels in Kasauli.

"The death is not a result of the court's order. It is a result of the non-implementation of the law. The incident is very unfortunate. You have to ensure rule of law and implementation of law related to unauthorised constructions," the court told the counsel appearing for the state.

Directing the state to file an affidavit giving details sought by it, the Supreme Court posted the matter for further hearing on May 9.

The apex court had on April 17 directed the state government to demolish unauthorised structures in several hotels and guest houses in Kasauli and Dharampur areas of Solan and four teams were constituted by the authorities to carry out the work.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags: solan, demolition drive, supreme court, himachal hotelier
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Donald Trump’s naked statue to go under hammer for USD 28,000

2

Meghan's brother writes to Prince Harry: Wedding ‘biggest mistake’ in royal history

3

I don't know that there would be a 'Deadpool 3': Ryan Reynolds

4

Watch: Video suggests water from train toilet being used in tea cans, vendor fined

5

Way one sees colour depends upon language they speak, says study

more

Editors' Picks

Sonam and her fiance Anand Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor’s wedding card is out and it’s all bits eco-friendly!

Ranbir Kapoor on 'Sanju' new poster.

Sanju new poster: Sanjay Dutt, oops Ranbir Kapoor, is intense as the 90s bad boy

Anushka Sharma in a still from 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil'.

Happy Birthday Anushka Sharma: The woman with one life, many roles

Poster of 'Kalank'.

This member of Nawab family joins Kalank team Varun, Alia, Sanjay, Madhuri

'Daas Dev' trailer launch.

Daas Dev: Richa, Aditi’s cold war affects promotions; Sudhir ignores film for London

more

ALSO FROMLife

Hundreds of indigenous Brazilians are setting up camp in the nation's capital for a week of speeches, protests and celebrations as they lobby the government to protect their rights.( Photo: AP)

Indigenous Brazilians use rituals to protest against land threats

Men and women around the globe reveal the jobs that are becoming increasingly rare, particularly as technology transforms societies. (Photo: AFP)

Labour Day: Disappearing jobs of yesterday

From the death of polar bear Inuka to first time two Andean bear babies see outside world, here are animals who were in news this week. (Photos: AP/ PTI)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

On the day of Sant Jordi, people give one another a rose or a book. The Generalitat in Plaça de Sant Jaume is open to the public and there is a large rose market in the palace and around it, where people can buy both books and roses. (Photo: AP)

Saint Jordi Day: Celebrating love, flowers and books in Spain

Duchess of Cambridge gave birth to healthy baby boy — a third child for Kate and Prince William and fifth in line to the British throne. (Photos: AP)

Royal Birth: Prince Willam and Kate Middleton welcome healthy baby boy

Commonly referred to as the Water Festival, Maha Thingyan allows people to celebrate the Burmese New Year. (Photos: AP)

Myanmar Water Festival: Revelers celebrate descent of Thagyamin to Earth.

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham