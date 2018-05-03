Woman officer’s death in Kasauli due to non-implementation of laws: SC

SC seeks status of probe in Kasauli case in which a woman govt official was shot dead allegedly by a hotelier during demolition drive.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday sought status of probe in Kasauli incident in which a woman government official was shot dead allegedly by a hotelier during demolition drive.

The apex court further said that the “unfortunate death” of the government was due to “non-implementation of law” related to unauthorised constructions.

A bench comprising Justices Madan B Lokur and Deepak Gupta also asked the Himachal Pradesh government to apprise the court about the steps taken to ensure that no unauthorised construction is done in the entire state.

The top court also asked the state government to inform it about status of implementation of its order to demolish illegal constructions at 13 hotels in Kasauli.

"The death is not a result of the court's order. It is a result of the non-implementation of the law. The incident is very unfortunate. You have to ensure rule of law and implementation of law related to unauthorised constructions," the court told the counsel appearing for the state.

Directing the state to file an affidavit giving details sought by it, the Supreme Court posted the matter for further hearing on May 9.

The apex court had on April 17 directed the state government to demolish unauthorised structures in several hotels and guest houses in Kasauli and Dharampur areas of Solan and four teams were constituted by the authorities to carry out the work.

