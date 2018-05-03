The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, May 03, 2018 | Last Update : 04:14 AM IST

India, All India

Gowda praises and attacks Modi, keeps all guessing

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : May 3, 2018, 4:00 am IST
Updated : May 3, 2018, 3:59 am IST

The JD(S) chief questioned PM Modi’s silence on various issues, including the Mahadayi dispute.

JD(S) supremo and former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda
 JD(S) supremo and former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda

Bengaluru: JD(S) supremo and former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda refused to be pinned down on Wednesday about a post-poll alliance with the BJP despite Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent comments in his favour.

Mr Gowda, who had earlier said that he would throw his son H.D. Kumaraswamy out of the party if he allied with the BJP, said at an eagerly awaited press meet on Wednesday that he would not reply to hypothetical questions when asked if he would go with the BJP or the Congress in case of a fractured mandate.

The JD(S) patriarch cautioned the media not to read too much into statements that PM Modi made while addressing an election rally in Udupi on Tuesday where he had praised him as a respected politician and slammed Congress leaders for their comments denigrating him and calling his party the “B team” of the BJP.

Speaking at the Bengaluru press meet, Mr Gowda lavished praise and criticism in equal measure on the Prime Minister whom he described as a very intelligent person who always did his homework about what he should say where.

“He (Modi) understands what is happening in Karnataka. He knows exactly what to say in each state he visits. He said he used to come to receive me at my car and then drop me back when I went to visit him. There is nothing special in that and there is no need to take any meaning out of this,” Mr Gowda said.

The JD(S) chief questioned PM Modi’s silence on various issues, including the Mahadayi dispute. “He spoke at a rally in Belagavi. Could he not have spoken at least one word about Mahadayi? Did he speak anything about farmers? No. From this we can understand his character,” he said.

“Four years ago I had said I would resign from Parliament if Mr Modi became Prime Minister. When I met him after he became Prime Minister, I told him I would resign, but he asked me not to care so much about election statements and asked me to stay back as Parliament needed my guidance. However, when I went to him with a plea to intervene in the Mahadayi issue, he just listened and did not utter a word. After that I stopped meeting him,’’ Mr Gowda added.

By remaining non-committal about which way JD(S) may go, Mr Gowda, a wily politician and a veteran of many a battle of ballots, fuelled speculation that an arrangement after the announcement of results of May 12 Assembly polls was still on the cards.

Taking umbrage at Mr Siddaramaiah calling the JD(S) the BJP’s B-team, he claimed that it was the chief minister who wanted to join hands with the BJP in 2004 just to become CM.

“While he was in the JD(S), he even suggested to me that we should join hands with the BJP ‘’ he charged. “But for the last two months he is desperately trying to prove that we are backing the BJP, just to swing the minority votes towards the Congress.”

His anger against the chief minister seemed to be growing as he brought up an incident which still, clearly, rankles. “After I relinquished the chief minister’s office in Karnataka in ‘96, my successor J.H. Patel displayed my photograph in the chief minister’s chamber. Several other chief ministers came and went, but did not touch that photo. Mr Siddaramaiah threw it out.’’

Asked about the progress made on forming the People’s Front, the JD(S) leader said there were two streams of thought — one to keep both the Congress and BJP out of it and another to include the Congress, but keep the BJP away.

“Mr Sitharam Yechury wants to include the Congress in the front, while others have reservations. We will have to wait and watch what happens. I will only be playing an advisory role,’’ he explained.

Tags: hd deve gowda, narendra modi, siddaramaiah
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

MOST POPULAR

1

Way one sees colour depends upon language they speak, says study

2

Love meets election fever: Iraqi man uses poll campaign to win back ex-fiancée

3

Ex-couple Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid are back together

4

Watch: Terrifying moment man is attacked by lion in front of screaming onlookers

5

Dogs may cause urinary tract infections, says study

more

Editors' Picks

Ranbir Kapoor on 'Sanju' new poster.

Sanju new poster: Sanjay Dutt, oops Ranbir Kapoor, is intense as the 90s bad boy

Anushka Sharma in a still from 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil'.

Happy Birthday Anushka Sharma: The woman with one life, many roles

Poster of 'Kalank'.

This member of Nawab family joins Kalank team Varun, Alia, Sanjay, Madhuri

'Daas Dev' trailer launch.

Daas Dev: Richa, Aditi’s cold war affects promotions; Sudhir ignores film for London

Farah Khan on the sets of 'Dhadak' with Ishaan Khatter and Sridevi's daughter Janhvi.

Janhvi Kapoor steps into mom Sridevi’s shoes for Sonam Kapoor’s wedding?

more

ALSO FROMLife

Hundreds of indigenous Brazilians are setting up camp in the nation's capital for a week of speeches, protests and celebrations as they lobby the government to protect their rights.( Photo: AP)

Indigenous Brazilians use rituals to protest against land threats

Men and women around the globe reveal the jobs that are becoming increasingly rare, particularly as technology transforms societies. (Photo: AFP)

Labour Day: Disappearing jobs of yesterday

From the death of polar bear Inuka to first time two Andean bear babies see outside world, here are animals who were in news this week. (Photos: AP/ PTI)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

On the day of Sant Jordi, people give one another a rose or a book. The Generalitat in Plaça de Sant Jaume is open to the public and there is a large rose market in the palace and around it, where people can buy both books and roses. (Photo: AP)

Saint Jordi Day: Celebrating love, flowers and books in Spain

Duchess of Cambridge gave birth to healthy baby boy — a third child for Kate and Prince William and fifth in line to the British throne. (Photos: AP)

Royal Birth: Prince Willam and Kate Middleton welcome healthy baby boy

Commonly referred to as the Water Festival, Maha Thingyan allows people to celebrate the Burmese New Year. (Photos: AP)

Myanmar Water Festival: Revelers celebrate descent of Thagyamin to Earth.

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham