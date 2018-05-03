The Asian Age | News

At least 45 dead after storm, rain hits Uttar Pradesh

CM Yogi Adityanath announced a compensation of up to Rs 4 lakh to the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for each of the injured. 

 According to reports, Agra registered 36 deaths, Bijnor three and Saharanpur two, while one death each was reported from Bareilly, Moradabad, Chitrakoot and Rampur. (Photo: Representational)

Agra: At least 45 persons have died following heavy rainfall and storms across Uttar Pradesh. A heavy dust storm swept across several parts of western and northern India on Wednesday.

According to reports, Agra registered 36 deaths, Bijnor three and Saharanpur two, while one death each was reported from Bareilly, Moradabad, Chitrakoot and Rampur.

The local authorities in each of these areas have issued directions to provide immediate relief and carry out a thorough and full assessment.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced a compensation of up to Rs 4 lakh to the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for each of the injured. 

The State Revenue and Relief Commissioner, Sanjay Kumar said, "Around 40-50 people died after a storm hit Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday evening. Agra is the most affected district. Relief will be provided to the affected within 24 hours."

