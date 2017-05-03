‘Wall of Heroes’ to promote patriotism at universities

The installation comprises photos of 21 soldiers decorated with the Param Vir Chakra.

Union human resource development minister Prakash Javadekar addresses students at the launch of ‘Vidya, Veerta Abhiyaan’, or the ‘Wall of Heroes’ progamme, in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Union human resource development minister Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday launched the Vidya, Veerta Abhiyan, under which 1,000 colleges and universities will install a “Wall of Heroes”.

The installation comprises photos of 21 soldiers decorated with the Param Vir Chakra.

He said the event was organised to inculcate a feeling of patriotism among students in colleges and universities.

Mr Javadekar also condemned “barbaric act of mutilation of bodies of Indian soldiers”, adding a response will be given to Pakistan for the act.

“We cannot teach patriotism because it is already there; there is a need for awakening. For this purpose the campaign was launched to have Wall of Heroes in various educational institutions, including colleges and universities,” he said.

“Soldiers who fought for us, saving our lives are real heroes. They should be remembered daily,” he added. Students will be able to learn about the stories of courage of the 21 Indian soldiers who died in five wars and two peacekeeping missions from the time India gained freedom. A wall will be built on each campus on which the pictures of these soldiers will be put up.

A composite image of the 21 soldiers was presented to chancellors and directors of various universities such as Kerala University, IIT-Delhi, Jamia Millia Islamia, DU and JNU.

Funds for the Wall of Heroes will be raised by students and teachers of the institutions, and there will be no separate grant, he said. Minister of state for defence Subhash Bhamre was also present at the event.