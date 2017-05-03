Sufficient evidence to show Pak Army mutilated Indian soldiers: MEA

Reports said that along with the blood trail of Indian soldiers, their body parts were also taken to the Pakistani side.

The soldiers killed were Naib Subedar Paramjeet Singh of 22 Sikh Infantry and Head Constable Prem Sagar of 200th Battalion of BSF. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: India said on Wednesday it has "sufficient evidence" that the two Indian soldiers were mutilated by Pakistan army regulars and Islamabad has been asked to take action against its army commanders for the act.

India considers the mutilation of Indian soldiers "a strong act of provocation", Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Gopal Baglay said.

He also said that blood samples collected from the site in Krishna Ghati sector along the Line of Control (LoC) matches with the blood of the two Indian security personnel.

Asserting that the government has "sufficient evidence" that Pakistan army was involved in the mutilation of Indian soldiers, he said the "blood trail" shows that the perpetrators who entered the Indian side from Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK), returned from where they came from.

Responding to a series of questions on the issue, he said Pakistan High Commissioner Abdul Basit, who was summoned by Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar, denied that Indian soldiers were mutilated.

NDTV reported that along with the blood trail of Indian soldiers, their body parts were also taken to the Pakistani side.

Basit said he will convey the "content of the demarche" to his government, according to Baglay.