The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, May 03, 2017 | Last Update : 02:17 PM IST

India, All India

Blood trail shows killers returned across LoC after attacking BSF jawans: MEA to Pak

PTI/ANI
Published : May 3, 2017, 1:02 pm IST
Updated : May 3, 2017, 2:14 pm IST

Basit was called in by Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar to convey India's strong views on the incident, the external affairs ministry said.

Pakistan's High Commissioner to India Abdul Basit. (Photo: PTI)
 Pakistan's High Commissioner to India Abdul Basit. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: An "outraged" India on Wednesday summoned Pakistan High Commissioner Abdul Basit and demanded action against Pakistani soldiers and commanders responsible for the beheading of two of its security force personnel in Jammu and Kashmir.

Basit was summoned by Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar to convey India's "outrage at the killing and the barbaric act of mutilation of the bodies of two Indian soldiers on May one, 2017 by Pakistani army personnel," an External Affairs ministry statement said.

"It was significant that the attack was preceded by covering fire from Pakistani posts in Battal sector (in vicinity of village Battal). Blood samples of the Indian soldiers that have been collected and the trail of blood on Roza Nala clearly shows that the killers returned across the Line of Control," it said.

The Indian Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) Lt Gen A K Bhatt has conveyed to his Pakistan counterpart that such a dastardly and inhuman act was beyond any norms of civility and merits unequivocal condemnation and response.

However, the Pakistan army on Monday had denied India's charge and described itself as a highly professional force that never disrespects any soldier.

"Pakistan army did not commit any ceasefire violation on LOC or a BAT action in Buttal sector (Indian Krishna Ghati Sector) as alleged by India. Indian blame of mutilating Indian soldiers' bodies is also false," Pakistan army's media wing, the Inter-Services Public Relation (ISPR) said in a statement.

The Indian Army had earlier claimed that Pakistan mutilated bodies of two Indian soldiers who were killed in a ceasefire violation in Jammu and Kashmir's Krishna Ghati sector.

The Indian Army confirmed the news by releasing a statement.

"Pak Army carried out unprovoked Rocket and Mortar firing on two forward posts on the line of control in Krishna Ghati Sector. Simultaneously, a BAT action was launched on a patrol operating in between the two posts. In an unsoldierly act by the Pak army, the bodies of two of our soldiers in the patrol were mutilated. Such despicable act of Pakistan Army will be appropriately responded.

Tags: soldiers mutilation, abdul basit, poonch ambush, mea
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Video: Arjun-Shraddha go from romantic to hip-hop in Half Girlfriend’s title track

2

Infosys plans to hire 10,000 US workers after Trump targets outsourcing firms

3

Chhattisgarh auctions India's most expensive limestone block

4

Over 6500 women dance their way to record book

5

Paswan to oppn: Stop wasting time, no vacancy for PM post till 2024

more

Editors' Picks

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Akshay Kumar made an appearance for Maharashtra Government's 'Transform Maharashtra' event while Gauri Khan designed and inaugurated an art sculpture in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay supports Government initiative, Gauri designs sculpture on Maharashtra Day

After Salman Khan had launched the autobiography of Asha Parekh. 'The Hit Girl', in Munbai few days back, Aamir Khan also unveiled the book along with Shatrughan Sinha in Delhi on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

After Salman, now Aamir launches Asha Parekh's autobiography

Veteran actor and politician Vinod Khanna breathed his last in Mumbai on Thursday Here's a timeline of the most important events in his life.

Vinod Khanna: Life and times of the actor-politician

Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor brought their reel-life chemistry to real life when they came together to promote their film 'Half Girlfriend' on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor display breezy chemistry on Nach Baliye

Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon's chemistry was impressive in real life just like it is in the trailer of 'Raabta' that was launched on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Raabta trailer launch: Sushant and Krit take reel life chemistry to real life

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who are set to share screen space in 'Dragon', won awards at the Lokmat Awards held in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Dragon pair Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt bag trophies at awards show

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham