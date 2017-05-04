The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, May 03, 2017 | Last Update : 09:50 PM IST

India, All India

Open to consensus candidate for President if Modi consults us: Cong

AGE CORRESPONDENT WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : May 3, 2017, 9:31 pm IST
Updated : May 3, 2017, 9:33 pm IST

Sonia Gandhi has been at the forefront of evolving a consensus among Opposition parties for a joint candidate 'acceptable to all'.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Congress on Wednesday said it will have an ‘open mind’ if Prime Minister Narendra Modi consults it and other Opposition parties for a consensus candidate for the next President of India.

According to NDTV, Congress sources also said that the party is open to supporting Pranab Mukherjee for a second term, who has said he will consider it only if the government asks him.

But the Congress does not think Modi will consult it. "Modi will not consult the Opposition. He does not consult his own cabinet, leave alone allies and senior BJP leaders...He follows 'my way or the highway' policy," Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala was quoted as saying.

Congress President Sonia Gandhi earlier on Wednesday met National Conference working president Omar Abdullah and is learnt to have discussed the possibility of putting up a joint candidate for the upcoming presidential election.

Gandhi has been at the forefront of evolving a consensus among Opposition parties for a joint candidate "acceptable to all".

The Congress chief has already met a number of leaders, including Nitish Kumar and Sharad Yadav, both of the JD(U), Sharad Pawar of the NCP and Left leaders Sitaram Yechury and D Raja.

Gandhi is likely to meet other Opposition leaders like West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress leader Mamata Banerjee, BSP supremo Mayawati, besides M K Stalin of the DMK in the next few days, the sources said.

She has also been holding discussions over telephone with SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav and RJD president Lalu Prasad Yadav on a united opposition taking on the BJP in the presidential elections, due in July, to replace Pranab Mukherjee.

Sources said the Opposition is trying to put up a united face and jointly fight the presidential poll even though the numbers have tilted in favour of the NDA after Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results.

Parleys are also being held among leaders of other Opposition parties.

The presidential election has to be held before July 24 when Mukherjee's term ends.

He had taken over the post in July 2012, defeating the NDA candidate late P A Sangma.

Congress leaders have been saying that the party would take a "conscious, concerted and balanced call" on a joint Opposition presidential candidate after consultation with all Opposition leaders.

There has been a sudden flurry of activity by the Opposition to forge a strong alliance to take on the Narendra Modi-led BJP after its recent winning streak in several states.

The BJP currently has governments in 13 states and is a junior partner in the ruling alliances in Jammu and Kashmir and Andhra Pradesh.

Some feel that the united face of the opposition for contesting the presidential elections may well turn out to be a precursor to an anti-NDA front ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha
election.

Tags: narendra modi, sonia gandhi, presidential election, pranab mukherjee, congress
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

US: Drunken woman chased by cops identifies herself as Hillary Clinton

2

Micromax axes Yu Televentures

3

Is Extended Reality (XR) anything new?

4

CoA to BCCI: Champions Trophy withdrawal not in best interest of Indian cricket

5

There's only Microsoft Edge in Windows 10 S

more

Editors' Picks

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

more

ALSO FROMSports Gallery

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham