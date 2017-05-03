The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Mathura: Panchayat to fine cow killers, girls using mobile phones on street

Published : May 3, 2017, 10:09 am IST
Panchayat also decided to impose Rs 21,000 on girls who will be seen talking on mobile phones while walking on the street

(Photo: PTI/Representational)
Mathura: The panchayat of Mathura's Madora village on Wednesday ordered the imposition of a hefty penalty on anyone who indulges in cow slaughter and also on girls who use mobile phones while walking on the street.

The decision was taken by former village pradhan Mohammed Gaffar, who decided that the Muslim community will support Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in his campaign against cow slaughter.

However, anyone found indulging in cow slaughter or cow theft would have to shell out Rs. 2 lakh, while those found selling liquor would have to cough up Rs 1.11 lakh.

While, the Panchayat members also decided to impose Rs 21,000 on girls who will be seen talking on mobile phones while walking on the street, in order to reduce the rate of crime against girls and encourages elopement.

The quantum of punishment apart from the penalty would be decided by the entire Panchayat.

