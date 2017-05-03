The Asian Age | News

Wednesday, May 03, 2017

India, All India

J&K: Second ceasefire violation by Pakistan in 48 hours

ANI
Published : May 3, 2017, 8:13 am IST
Updated : May 3, 2017, 10:22 am IST

Intermittent firing is underway as Indian security forces are retaliating strongly to the provocation.

(Photo: AP/Representational)
Mankote: Pakistan continued to provoke India for the second time in 48 hours, after it violated the ceasefire in Mendhar's Mankote area in Jammu and Kashmir in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

This comes after the ceasefire violation in Poonch on Monday, following which the Pakistan Army mutilated bodies of two Indian soldiers in the Krishna Ghati sector of the Poonch area.

Further details are awaited.

 

Tags: ceasefire violation, pakistan, firing
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir

