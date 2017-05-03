The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, May 03, 2017 | Last Update : 02:09 AM IST

India, All India

DGMO protests to Pakistan on beheading

AGE CORRESPONDENT WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : May 3, 2017, 1:16 am IST
Updated : May 3, 2017, 1:11 am IST

55 terror camps active at LoC; Army to respond to ‘dastardly’ act; Pak in denial.

Relatives carry the coffin of Naib Subedar Paramjit Singh, from 22 Sikh Regiment, at Vainpoin village in Punjab’s Amritsar district. (Photo: AP)
 Relatives carry the coffin of Naib Subedar Paramjit Singh, from 22 Sikh Regiment, at Vainpoin village in Punjab’s Amritsar district. (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: India’s director-general of military operations, Lt. Gen. A.K. Bhatia, spoke to his Pakistan counterpart, Maj. Gen. Sahir Shamshad Mirza, on the hotline on Tuesday and described Monday’s beheading of two Indian soldiers by a Pakistani border action team in the Krishna Ghati area of Poonch in J&K as a “dastardly and inhuman act”.

“The DGMO of the Indian Army conveyed that such a dastardly and inhuman act was beyond any norms of civility and merits unequivocal condemnation and response,” the Army said in a statement. Lodging a strong protest, the DGMO also conveyed to the Pakistani general that the Pakistan Army post in the vicinity of the incident site gave “full fire” support to the BAT action.

The Army said the DGMO also communicated India’s concerns over the presence of BAT training camps close to the Line of Control in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The Indian Army has already vowed an “appropriate” response to the “despicable act” while the Pakistan Army establishment has denied any involvement in the attack.

Jammu and Kashmir governor N.N. Vohra met Union home minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday in the wake of increasing incidents of violence both in the Valley and along the international border. The two discussed various issues regarding the current law and order situation and agreed the next few months were “extremely critical”. Sources said the home minister asked the governor to ensure adequate security measures were in place so that there was no spurt in violence in the summer season.

Mr Singh and Mr Vohra also discussed the possibility of deploying more security personnel in the Valley over the next two to three months. The two also discussed the possibility of an increase in violence in the Valley, more so after the state government starts functioning from the summer capital, Srinagar, from May 8.

During the DGMOs’ hotline interaction, the Pakistan Army asked India to produce “actionable evidence” on its claim that a Pakistani special forces team had sneaked across the LoC and beheaded the two Indian personnel.

“The Pakistan Army is a professional military outfit and upholds the highest standards of conduct. Allegations of mutilation are an Indian attempt to divert the attention of the world from situation within the Kashmir Valley,” Pakistan’s Maj. Gen. Sahir Shamshad Mirza claimed.

These Pakistani denials had little impact at Vainpoin village in Punjab, where 42-year-old Paramjeet Singh was laid to rest with full military honours. As the buglers sounded the Last Post, and his body, wrapped in the Indian tricolour, was brought for cremation, his relatives insisted they be shown the body. Finally, the ceremony went ahead after civil and military officials intervened. His wife Paramjit Kaur demanded that the Centre give a “free hand” to the Army so that Pakistan was taught a lesson.

Pakistani flags were burnt at some places in Punjab, including Ludhiana, where protesters demanded that Pakistan be paid back in the same coin.

In New Delhi, defence minister Arun Jaitley held a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi when the beheading issue is learnt to have figured. But there was no official word on it.

In another incident in the Valley on Monday, militants killed five policemen and two bank employees as they robbed a cash van.

The intelligence agencies have claimed that nearly 55 terror camps were still active along the Line of Control in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Of these, 20 camps have come up in the past four months and were being used to push militants into India.

All 55 terror camps are said to be operating actively and after the surgical strikes by Indian Army Special Forces on launchpads across the LoC on the night of September 28-29, increased activity was seen at all these camps.

With 20 new camps coming up this year, there has been a sudden increase in infiltration attempts, with at least 60 such incidents being reported since January this year.

Intelligence sources said that efforts were being made by terror groups operating in PoK to increase the presence of militants in the Valley. As of now only 160 terrorists are reported to be active in the Valley.

“Pakistani agencies are working on a two-pronged strategy. While on one hand they are increasing attacks along the LoC and directing terrorists to target security forces, on the other they are using overground workers to instigate local youth to resort to stone-pelting in order to vitiate the atmosphere,” an intelligence official said.

Tags: krishna ghati, dgmo, n.n. vohra, rajnath singh, naib subedar paramjit singh
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Chhattisgarh auctions India's most expensive limestone block

2

Over 6500 women dance their way to record book

3

Paswan to oppn: Stop wasting time, no vacancy for PM post till 2024

4

Behold the Quantum Dot technology in the LCD vs AMOLED battle arena

5

World's fastest film camera developed

more

Editors' Picks

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Photographer and media student Deeksha Rathore clicks people who have given up their dream jobs for their current jobs in the most unique way in the project called Dreamcatchers. (Photo: Instagram/DeekshaRathore)

Photographer's unique photo series captures people who gave up on their dreams

Pilgrims from Tafalla in Spain walk the streets for the Ujue pilgrimage to thank the Virgin for their victory. (Photo: AP)

Spanish devotees walk the holy Ujue pilgrimage in Tafalla

Sam Dougados is an sand artist that creates intricate designs on beaches using arabic designs and can are most beautiful when viewed aerially. (Photo: Facebook/SamDougados)

Sand artist creates stunning Arabic-inspired designs

Seattle-based artist Katie Marks uses various materials to make cool designs on mugs to make them more than just for coffee. (Photo: Instagram/Anotherseattleartist)

Artist uses ceramic and porcelain to create mind-boggling mugs

Japanese artist Monami Ohno creates unique art out of delivery boxes converting them into various pop culture characters and objects. (Photo: Instagram/monamincb)

Japanese woman creates art out of cardboard boxes and it is amazing

Assamese celebrate the Suwori festival which coincides with Rongali Bihu by hosting elephant fights, horse races, dances and songs along with tug-of-war. (Photo: AP)

Locals celebrate vibrant Suwori tribal festival in Assam

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham