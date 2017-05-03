Congress returns ‘bangle’ barb to Modi government

BJP spokesperson G.V.L. Narsimha Rao denied all the allegations by Congress.

New Delhi: The Congress on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the Central government for failing to have a comprehensive national security policy. Congress leader Kapil Sibal accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of having no policy on how to deal with Pakistan.

“The Prime Minister is busy in attending birthday parties of Pakistan leaders and inviting Joint Investigation Team into our air bases instead of giving a befitting response,” Mr Sibal said. He said that when the UPA was in power, a woman BJP MP who now is a Union minister wanted to send bangles to the then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. Now will she also be sending bangles to the current Prime Minister over this failure, Mr Sibal asked. He said “the government should take off its bangles and do something.”

Referring to the statements of external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj when she was in opposition, Mr Sibal asked the government as to how many heads will the government bring back of Pakistanis in lieu of two heads.

The Congress termed the decision of the BJP to hold Vijay Diwas for the MCD election victory at a time when security personnel are being martyred as “shameful”. “There is a part time defence minister, there is a part time defence policy of the government,” Mr Sibal said.

BJP spokesperson G.V.L. Narsimha Rao denied all the allegations by Congress.