Azam Khan threatens to blow up guest house, UP minister orders probe

PTI
Published : May 3, 2017, 6:14 pm IST
Allegations of irregularities had been raised about the construction of the university a few months earlier.

Senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan. (Photo: PTI)
Rampur: Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan has threatened to blow up a guest house in Jauhar University if anyone tried to lay a hand on it following which an Uttar Pradesh minister said a probe will be held to find out what arms he possesses.

The tussle between Khan and UP Minister of State Baldev Singh Aoulakh started when the latter expressed his resolve to hold a Janta Darbar in a guest house located in the premises of the varsity which is owned by the Samajwadi Party leader.

Allegations of irregularities had been raised about the construction of the university a few months earlier. Demands had also been made to launch a probe into its functioning, income and expenditure.

Aoulakh had reportedly said that as the university was constructed using government funds no one had the right to stop him from holding a Janata Darbar in its guest house.

Khan at a meeting of party workers had yesterday said, "The guest house in the Jauhar University would be blown up using dynamite if anybody attempted to lay a hand on any part of the institution."

Reacting to Khan's remarks today, Aoulakh said that this matter would be brought to the notice of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and and a probe would be launched to find out what arms and ammunition the former minister possessed.

Khan's PRO Fasat Ali Khan Shanu said, "Government funds were allotted for the construction and management of the guest house and if anyone attempts to enter into the premises, it shall be deemed as transpassing," he said.

