9 tribal girls overcome odds, pass Odisha HSC exam

Bhubaneswar: Bringing glory to their community, nine girls from the Dongria Kondh tribe have this year successfully cleared the High School Certificate Examinations (HSC) conducted by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE).

Students of Kansur Educational Complex managed by Dongria Kondh Development Authority (DKDA) near Kalyansinghpur in the district, these girls reached the milestone by overcoming many challenges associated with their life and lifestyle.

The rare achievement has given the girls the much needed impetus to go ahead with acquiring more knowledge by pursuing higher education.

“Making the Dongria Kondh an educated tribe is my aim. So, I want to become a teacher by pursing higher studies,” said Subarna Jakasika, one of the successful girls.

Chief minister Naveen Patnaik took to social media Facebook to congratulate the girls. “Congratulations to the girls from Dongria Kondh tribe on passing HSC exam. They are the harbingers of change. Proud,” the chief minister wrote. After creating a milestone, the girls have vowed to infuse new life into their community.

“In our community, normally girls do not pursue education. We want to break this mindset. As we passed the high school test, we also want others from our tribe to do the same,” said Lucky Kadraka, another successful girl.

The Dongaria Kondhs generally marry off their girls soon after the attainment of puberty putting an end to their academic aspirations. This is one of the foremost reasons of a discouraging literacy rate among the girls in the tribe.

However, the Kansur educational complex has played a significant role in helping the tribal girls continue their studies.

“It is quite satisfying that the nine girls from Niyamgiri hill areas who had enrolled in the complex have successfully cleared the HSC examinations. We will facilitate their higher education,” said Sabitri Mandika, headmistress of Kansur educational complex.

The Rayagada district administration, happy over the achievement of the girls, has decided to felicitate them soon.

Dongria Kondhs inhabit Rayagada, Koraput and Kalahandi districts in Odisha though they are found concentrated in Kalyansinghpur, Bissam Cuttack and Muniguda blocks of Rayagada district.