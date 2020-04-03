Friday, Apr 03, 2020 | Last Update : 10:09 AM IST

Watch: PM Modi's third address to nation on coronavirus

PTI
Published : Apr 3, 2020, 9:15 am IST
Updated : Apr 3, 2020, 9:17 am IST

Last month, the prime minister had addressed the nation twice — on March 19 and March 24

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a video message with people on Friday amid a nationwide lockdown to combat the coronavirus outbreak.

"At 9 AM tomorrow morning, I'll share a small video message with my fellow Indians," the prime minister had tweeted, without divulging the subject of his message.

Here's his latest video message

Modi held a meeting with chief ministers on the COVID-19 outbreak via video-conferencing on Thursday.

The number of COVID-19 cases climbed to 1,965 in the country on Thursday while the death toll rose to 50, according to the Union Health Ministry.

Last month, the prime minister had addressed the nation twice — on March 19 and March 24.

On March 19, Modi had called for resolve and restraint to fight coronavirus. He had also announced a 'janta curfew' on March 22, a Sunday.

On March 24, he had announced the 21-day nationwide lockdown to check the spread of the deadly virus.

